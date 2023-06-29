Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Defense-as-a-Service satellite company, today announced it has been awarded contracts for two projects with Israeli partners Maris-Tech and Lulav Space by Space Florida under the Florida-Israel Innovation Partnership. This is the first time Sidus has received two awards from the same round of projects from the Florida-Israel Innovation Partnership.

Carol Craig, Founder & CEO of Sidus Space, commented, “We are extremely proud to have received awards with Maris-Tech and Lulav Space, two innovative Israeli companies that we value as our project partners. This is the first time Sidus has received two project contracts in the same round from Space Florida. Our work with two separate Israeli companies demonstrates the diversity of Sidus’ capabilities and capacity for technological advancement. We are committed to being a trusted mission partner and we look forward to collaborating with Maris-Tech and Lulav Space on these pioneering projects.”

The Florida-Israel Innovation Partnership is an innovative bi-lateral partnership between Space Florida and the Israel Innovation Authority to support joint aerospace research & development projects. Florida and Israeli companies are invited to form teams and submit joint applications for this program.

Sidus Space and Maris-Tech will develop and test on orbit a 360 degree ultra high-definition HD video recording and downloading system for the purposes of conjunction avoidance, rendezvous and proximity operations, and safe deorbiting of satellites that meet the requirements for Low Earth Orbit (‘LEO’) satellite enhanced operations, providing a cost-effective approach to complex orbital environments. Upon successful technology demonstration, the Sidus and Maris teams will be able to commercialize the product through existing customer relationships and an increased demand for these satellite capabilities over the next ten years.

Sidus Space and Lulav Space will develop and demonstrate an Event Based Star Tracker for application to LEO vehicles, engineering and testing on orbit an event-based star tracker that meets the requirements for improved operations of orbiting spacecraft and rocket launch systems compared to current state-of-the-art star trackers widely in use. The results of the effort will demonstrate the benefits of Event-based Star Trackers EBS to provide greater accuracy than existing star trackers as applied to satellites and rockets with high angular (spin) rate and will provide benefit to space-based platforms supporting an array of earth based scientific and economic uses.

About Maris-Tech

Maris-Tech is a B2B provider of video streaming and AI technology, founded by veterans of the ‎Israel technology sector with extensive electrical engineering and imaging experience. Our ‎products are designed to meet the growing demands of commercial and tactical applications, ‎delivering high-performance, compact, low power and low latency solutions to companies ‎worldwide, including leading electro-optical payload, RF datalink and unmanned platform ‎manufacturers as well as defense, HLS, and communication companies.

About Lulav Space

Lulav Space provides a complete guidance, navigation & control (GN&C) software suite for a variety of space missions such as lunar landing, satellite on-orbit servicing and active debris removal, with a fraction of the power, mass and cost than existing RADAR or LIDAR based systems. Lulav sensors are customizable with mission-specific algorithms and easily integrate with a wide range of spacecraft. The GN&C suite can support missions from LEO to lunar orbit and lunar soft touchdown. Lulav Space is a startup company that was founded by experts in GN&C, computer vision, and simulation. The company’s engineers took part in the Beresheet 1 mission, the first private Lunar lander mission, launched in 2019.

Lulav is the subcontractor for GN&C software suite of the Beresheet-2 lunar landers.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a Space and Defense-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230622101243/en/