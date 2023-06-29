National Media Publications Recognize First Internet Bank Accounts as Best in Class

2 hours ago
First Internet Bank announced today that two media outlets, Investopedia, a leading financial news and education source, and CNET, a technology-oriented review site, listed two of the bank’s accounts as leaders in their individual categories.

Through its independent review process, Investopedia determined First Internet Bank’s high-yield Business Money Market Savings account was among the best for established businesses. The account delivers a high interest rate, low minimum opening deposit and additional FDIC-insurance for larger deposit amounts.

Additionally, CNET rated the Tomorrow’s Tycoons savings account best for teenagers. The review noted, “First Internet Bank’s Tomorrow’s Tycoons account checks all the most important boxes of a kids’ savings account: no fees and the ability to earn interest.”

“It is an honor to see well-known outlets like Investopedia and CNET independently recognize our products,” said David Becker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Internet Bank, “More importantly, we are pleased that we continue to offer industry-pacing accounts that benefit our business and personal banking customers.”

In addition to product recognition, First Internet Bank has also been consistently recognized as one of the “Best Banks to Work For” by American Banker, and one of Go Banking Rates “Best Banks 2023”. For more information about First Internet Bank, visit firstib.com.

About First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $4.7 billion as of March 31, 2023, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposits, consumer loans and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a Member FDIC.

