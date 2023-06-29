Dream Office REIT Announces Final Results of Its Successful $193.8 Million Substantial Issuer Bid

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (D.UN-TSX) (“Dream Office REIT”, the “Trust” or “our”) today announced the final results of its substantial issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to 12,500,000 of its REIT units, Series A (“REIT A Units”) at a price of $15.50 per REIT A Unit (the “Purchase Price”), for an aggregate purchase price not to exceed $193,750,000 (the “Offer”). Holders of LP Class B Units, Series 1 of Dream Office REIT (“LP B Units”), a subsidiary of the Trust, were permitted to participate in the Offer by tendering their LP B Units on an as-exchanged basis. The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on June 19, 2023.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer, the Trust has taken up and paid for 12,500,000REIT A Units at the Purchase Price, for an aggregate cost of approximately $193.8million, excluding fees and expenses relating to the Offer. After giving effect to the Offer, 32,617,537 REIT A Units and 5,233,823 LP B Units will remain issued and outstanding, for a total of 37,851,360 REIT A Units issued and outstanding on a fully exchanged basis.

Based on the final count by Computershare Investor Services Inc., the depositary for the Offer (the “Depositary”), a total of 32,111,924 REIT A Units (including LP B Units tendered on an as exchanged basis) were properly tendered to the Offer and not withdrawn.As the Offer was oversubscribed, successfully tendering unitholders had approximately 38.9% of their successfully tendered REIT A Units purchased by the Trust, except for “odd lot” tenders (of holders beneficially owning fewer than 100 REIT A Units) which were not subject to pro ration. The Trust has made payment for the REIT A Units properly tendered and accepted for purchase (the “Deposited Units”) by tendering the aggregate purchase amount to the Depositary in accordance with the Offer and applicable laws and payment for the Deposited Units will be effected by the Depositary. Payment for the Deposited Units will be made in cash, without interest. Any REIT A Units invalidly tendered or tendered and not purchased will be returned to the tendering unitholder promptly by the Depositary.

About Dream Office REIT

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230622364567r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230622364567/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.