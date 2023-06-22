I-Mab Announces the Appointment of Raj Kannan as CEO

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and SHANGHAI, June 22, 2023

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and SHANGHAI, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab ("I-Mab" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of pioneering immunotherapies, today announced the appointment of Mr. Raj Kannan as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors effective June 22, 2023. This appointment serves as a significant step towards further realizing I-Mab's mission of delivering transformative therapies to patients worldwide.

I_MAB_Logo.jpg

Raj Kannan has over 30 years of industry experience in creating and developing global specialty medicine franchises as a biotech CEO. Mr. Kannan has successfully led blockbuster product launches across several therapeutic areas including oncology both in the U.S. and globally. More recently, as the Chief Executive Officer of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, and before that of Chiasma Pharmaceuticals, he delivered significant value to shareholders exiting both companies successfully while increasing the potential reach of approved and candidate medicines. Mr. Kannan's bio can be found here.

"I am very pleased to welcome Mr. Raj Kannan on board. Raj joins the Company at a critical juncture to strengthen its strategic position as a U.S.-based global company. Raj is a distinguished leader with the global experience and vision to drive sustainable growth and realize the full potential of our differentiated oncology portfolio as we move into our next phase of growth and innovation," said Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder and Chairman of I-Mab. "I would also like to thank Dr. Andrew Zhu, who had served as acting Chief Executive Officer of the Company since September 2022. Andrew will continue to lead the Company's R&D as President of I-Mab and serve as a member of the board of directors."

"It is an exciting time to be joining I-Mab with the Company's advanced and differentiated clinical assets generating promising clinical data," said Mr. Kannan. "I look forward to working with Dr. Zang and the talented team at I-Mab to further advance the robust pipeline to deliver on the full potential of the portfolio globally."

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is a dynamic, global biotech company focused on discovery, development and soon, commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics in the therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through innovation. I-Mab's innovative pipeline of more than 10 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by the Company's Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market development strategies through internal R&D and global partnerships and commercial partnerships. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou, Lishui and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter, and WeChat.

I-Mab Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. I-Mab may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about I-Mab's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: I-Mab's ability to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or NDA/BLA approval; the content and timing of decisions made by the relevant regulatory authorities regarding regulatory approval of I-Mab's drug candidates; I-Mab's ability to achieve commercial success for its drug candidates, if approved; I-Mab's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its technology and drugs; I-Mab's limited operating history and I-Mab's ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of its drug candidates; I-Mab's strategies, plans, objectives and goals and I-Mab's ability to successfully implement these strategies, plans, objectives and goals, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in I-Mab's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in I-Mab's subsequent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to I-Mab, and I-Mab undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

I-Mab Contacts

Richard Yeh

Gigi Feng

Chief Operating Officer, interim Chief Financial Officer

Chief Communications Officer

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN36560&sd=2023-06-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i-mab-announces-the-appointment-of-raj-kannan-as-ceo-301857829.html

SOURCE I-Mab

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN36560&Transmission_Id=202306220800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN36560&DateId=20230622
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.