Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced its flagship customer event, Itron Inspire 2023, will take place Oct. 22-27, 2023, at the JW Marriott Hill County Resort & Spa in San Antonio, Texas.

The customer-focused event will feature a keynote fireside chat with Rudy Garza, President & CEO of CPS Energy, and Robert Puente, President & CEO of San Antonio Water System (SAWS), during the opening general session, as well as a full line-up of sessions and networking events spread over several days. Industry experts from the energy, water, industrial IoT (IIoT) and smart city communities will gather to explore technology, drive business transformation, reimagine customer engagement and ignite innovation.

“Itron Inspire is our flagship customer event for industry leaders to collaborate, share knowledge and identify priorities as we navigate the energy transition from fossil fuels to clean, sustainable energy,” said Marina Donovan, vice president of global marketing, ESG and public affairs. “Our Inspire event will facilitate meaningful conversations, bringing together our collective expertise, best practices and innovative solutions for our customers and their communities.”

Agenda-at-a-Glance

The main event, the Knowledge Conference, takes place Tuesday to Thursday, Oct. 24-26 and includes a variety of keynotes, thought leadership panels, breakout sessions and networking events, as well as a showcase of Itron and partner solutions. A preliminary schedule of events is outlined below, and a more detailed agenda will be released closer to the conference.

Pre-Conference Training and Customer Forums: Oct. 22-24, 2023

Itron Engage Sales Channel Partner Conference: Oct. 22-24, 2023

Itron Solutions Forum: Oct. 24, 2023

Knowledge Conference: Oct. 24-26, 2023 Welcome Reception Keynotes Breakout Sessions Big Picture Sessions Women Who Inspire Session Wednesday Night Event Closing Reception

Post-Conference Customer Forum: Oct. 27, 2023

Online registration for the conference is now open here with early bird pricing available to registrants before Aug. 4, 2023. For additional information, please visit www.itron.com/inspire.

