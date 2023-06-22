OMAHA, Neb., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) will release second quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 7:45 a.m. ET. The company's management team will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Parties interested in participating via teleconference may dial 877-407-8293. International callers may dial 201-689-8349. A live webcast of the presentation and materials will be available in the investor relations section of Union Pacific's website at www.up.com.

www.up.com

www.facebook.com/unionpacific

www.twitter.com/unionpacific

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-pacific-corporation-announces-second-quarter-2023-earnings-release-date-301855975.html

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation