Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen, portfolio brands of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today a debut collaboration with Rifle Paper Co., a beloved stationery and lifestyle brand whose mission is to bring beauty to the everyday. The collaboration marks the first and only time Rifle Paper Co.’s signature prints appear in the children’s home furnishings market. The new collaboration features pieces designed for nursery, baby, kids, and teens is now available exclusively online at potterybarnkids.com, pbteen.com and at Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen retail locations.

The collaboration combines Pottery Barn Kids’ and Pottery Barn Teen’s industry expertise, quality standards and commitment to sustainability with Rifle Paper Co.’s signature aesthetic. The collections include textiles, accessories and décor that can easily be mixed and matched to make a colorful statement in a nursery, child’s room, teen’s room, or lounge space. As a mother of four, Rifle Paper Co. co-founder, Anna Bond, drew upon her personal experience when working with Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen on the collection. Her intricate floral-inspired and hand-drawn illustrations were translated to pieces including bedding, wallpaper, wall décor and pillows.

“We are excited to announce our inaugural collaboration with Rifle Paper Co.,” said Jennifer Kellor, President, Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen. “As brands that value quality and design, there was such strong synergy when working together. The result is a beautiful collaboration that brings the one-of-a-kind Rifle Paper Co. designs into the children’s home furnishings space for the first time.”

The exclusive collection brings a sense of sophistication and cheerfulness into any space with a distinctive color palette, painted florals, and whimsical characters.

“We strive to create high-quality products that bring beauty to the everyday. Creating this collection with Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen has been a wonderful experience as we’ve always hoped to introduce a collection of children’s home décor for our customers,” shared Rifle Paper Co. Co-Founder, Anna Bond. “Drawing inspiration from my experience as a mother of four, we wanted to create a collection that felt colorful, beautiful, and timeless. I am excited to debut a collection that can grow with any family through many stages of life.”

ABOUT POTTERY BARN KIDS

Introduced in 1999, Pottery Barn Kids offers exclusive home furnishings available online and in stores globally to create kid-friendly, eco-conscious, stylish, and innovative spaces. Pottery Barn Kids’ mission is to bring the utmost in quality design, sustainability, and safety into every family’s home. Products are rigorously tested to meet the highest child safety standards and are expertly crafted from the best materials to last beyond the childhood years. Pottery Barn Kids is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ( NYSE:WSM, Financial) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN TEEN

Introduced in 2003, Pottery Barn Teen offers home furnishings and solutions to create spaces that reflect who teens are and how they live. Available online and in stores globally, Pottery Barn Teen brings the best in quality design with a focus on eco-friendly and sustainable materials that have a low impact on the environment. Pottery Barn Dorm, launched in 2010, is Pottery Barn Teen’s offering of dorm furniture and essentials with the same quality and commitment to style. Pottery Barn Teen is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ( NYSE:WSM, Financial) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

ABOUT RIFLE PAPER CO.

Rifle Paper Co. is an international stationery and lifestyle brand based in Winter Park, Florida. Launched in 2009 by husband-wife team Nathan and Anna Bond, Rifle Paper Co. has since grown into an industry-leading brand known for stationery, accessories, home décor, and more. Its signature aesthetic, shaped by Anna Bond’s hand-painted illustrations, appeals to an array of customers with a look that is both modern and timeless. Visit riflepaperco.com and @riflepaperco on Instagram for more information.

