Germania Insurance (Germania), a Texas property and casualty (P&C) insurer, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Germania has successfully migrated their Guidewire InsuranceSuite self-managed environment to Guidewire Cloud. With this, Germania’s goal is to continue expanding digital capabilities, offer new innovations to its members, and simplify IT operations. Germania has moved most of its lines of business to Guidewire Cloud which, in the near future, will include commercial general liability and business auto.

“We migrated our Guidewire systems to the cloud so we can spend less time on maintenance and focus more on digital and customer-facing initiatives,” said Germania Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer Tim Tarnowski. “Guidewire Cloud enables us to stay current on Guidewire’s latest technology, enhances our business continuity with 24/7 availability, and provides better security and resilience against external risks.”

Germania Director of Application Development and DevOps Prasad Puligundla commented, “Since moving to Guidewire Cloud, the cloud operations monitoring capabilities are helping us better address product and customer issues. Also, we are able to leverage vendor integrations to augment our business processes and enhance our customer digital experience.”

“We congratulate Germania Insurance on its successful Guidewire Cloud deployment,” said Guidewire Head of Services Michael Mahoney. “We are excited to see the company transform its business in the cloud to continue its 127-year commitment of offering innovations to its members and providing the insurance Texans trust.”

About Germania Insurance

Founded in 1896, Germania Insurance provides auto, property, and life insurance for thousands of Texans. It is the largest farm mutual insurance company in Texas and one of the top companies for independent agents. Germania has earned a spot on Forbes’ 2021 America’s Best Insurance Companies in Each State list, securing a top-five ranking for both its auto and home insurance products. Germania is a proud Texas company, exclusively providing protection and insurance services for Texans for nearly 125 years. For more information, please visit http://germaniainsurance.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

