Sharpie® Partners with Alexis Ohanian and Morgan DeBaun to Showcase How Sharpie S•Gel Pens Help Them Make Their Mark

2 hours ago
ATLANTA, June 22, 2023

As professional powerhouses, the Founder of Seven Seven Six/Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Reddit and Founder and CEO of Blavity Inc. both believe in investing in tools for success and always have a Sharpie S•Gel in hand.

ATLANTA, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sharpie®, the iconic writing brand part of the Newell Brands global portfolio, announced two new celebrity partners: Alexis Ohanian, Founder of Seven Seven Six and Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of social media site Reddit, and Morgan DeBaun, Founder and CEO of Blavity Inc., the tech company for forward thinking Black Millennials. Ohanian and DeBaun partnered with Sharpie to showcase how the Sharpie S•Gel Pen supports their personal and professional endeavors.

"No matter the canvas, Sharpie S•Gel is the go-to pen to make dreams a reality, and Alexis and Morgan are prime examples of that," said Gina Lazaro, Vice President, Brand Management, Writing at Newell Brands. "With their collective entrepreneurial nature and go-getter demeanor, they demonstrate exactly what the Sharpie S•Gel invokes – bringing your bold ambitions to life."

Featuring no smear, no bleed technology with best-in-class ink, the Sharpie S•Gel promises an exceptionally smooth writing experience. The high-performance gel pen has a sleek, professional look yet offers a comfortable writing journey and a variety of ink colors, barrel styles, and points to choose from.

"As an entrepreneur, husband to the GOAT and father, I communicate in many different ways every single day," said Ohanian. "My canvas is my legacy, specifically one that my family can be proud of. I know I can always rely on my pen, the Sharpie S•Gel Medium Point (.7mm) Black Barrel, to make my writing stand out – whether that be taking notes, writing letters to my daughter, drawing or journaling. It doesn't skip a beat and is as bold as the ideas that I'm passionate about."

"My canvas is empowerment, powering through the self-beliefs of what people can accomplish and pushing beyond the barriers that come up along the way," said DeBaun. "As head of a leading digital media and technology company, even my pen needs to reflect my clarity and confidence. That's why my pen is the Sharpie S•Gel Medium Point (.7mm) White Barrel; I use it to write down, track and reach my goals."

Coming off its recent World Is Your Canvas campaign launch, Sharpie is continuing to cultivate meaningful partnerships with like-minded individuals, like Ohanian and DeBaun, to show the world how to make an impact and accomplish their goals with Sharpie products.

Sharpie S•Gel Pens come in a variety of barrel colors, tip sizes and four ink colors. They can be purchased at your local office superstores, retail stores, drug stores and through several online retailer sites including Amazon, Target, Walmart, Office Depot and Staples.

About Sharpie®

In 1964, the iconic Sharpie Fine Point black marker became the first pen-style permanent marker, and today Sharpie offers a wide selection of permanent markers, pens, highlighters, and more for the classroom, the office, and at home. Designed for precision and performance, Sharpie marking and writing instruments are offered in a variety of specialty and art styles. Sharpie is part of the Newell Brands global portfolio of leading brands. For more information, visit www.Sharpie.com.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Graco, Coleman, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Yankee Candle, Paper Mate, FoodSaver, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Oster, NUK, Spontex and Campingaz. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

SOURCE Newell Brands

