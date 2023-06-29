Comcast Corporation today announced a new $4.5 million, three-year grant to Per Scholas, a leading national nonprofit advancing economic equity through tech training and career building. The investment will enable more than 10,000 diverse adults across 15 markets to launch new tech careers, empowering individuals from low-wealth communities to earn a collective $450 million in new wages alone. Notably, the funding will also support Per Scholas expansion to three new markets in need of skilled technologists for digital economies — allowing for even greater community impact.

“The key to closing the digital divide goes beyond just mere access to the Internet,” said Dalila Wilson-Scott​, EVP and Chief Diversity Officer for Comcast Corporation & President of the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation. “With nearly one-third of U.S. workers lacking the basic digital skills needed to function and compete in our increasingly digital job market, we need urgent focus on digital literacy and technical skilling — particularly in communities of color. By continuing our partnership with Per Scholas, we are helping to produce measurable outcomes that will create a more prepared and inclusive workforce and better ensure that no community is left behind.”

Since 2021, the Per Scholas-Comcast partnership has resulted in more than 2,500 trained learners across a dozen markets, empowering nearly 1,700 graduates to launch tech careers, generating more than $76 million in collective new earnings. Through this new three-year grant and market expansion, Per Scholas learners will graduate from the “10,000 Accessible Careers in Tech” program equipped with in-demand technical and professional skills that prepares them to succeed in technology careers, with in-house support to identify employment opportunities during and post-graduation. Per Scholas current training tracks include AWS re/Start, Cybersecurity, IT Support, Java Development, and Software Engineering.

“Comcast continually helps Per Scholas unlock potential, building a future of unlimited possibilities,” said Plinio Ayala, President and CEO of Per Scholas. “Our partnership is powerful — Comcast is investing in communities, ensuring digital skills are ubiquitous across America, and hiring Per Scholas-trained technologists. Because of Comcast’s support, we just celebrated our inaugural graduation in Indianapolis, and I’m looking forward to making impact together in cities and communities that could benefit most from Per Scholas’s nationally-recognized, proven tech skills training.”

The 15 markets where the Per Scholas-Comcast partnership is making a difference every day include Atlanta, Baltimore, Greater Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Orlando, the National Capital Region, Newark, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Seattle, New York, and two new cities to be announced soon. The Per Scholas grant announcement is part of a $25 million comprehensive funding initiative specifically targeted at creating economic opportunity through digital skills building in 2023, and Project UP, Comcast’s $1 billion commitment to help advance digital equity and build a future of unlimited possibilities.

