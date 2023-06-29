VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bravo Multinational, Inc. ( BRVO) (“Bravo”) announces its intention to undergo a strategic rebranding, positioning the Company for growth based on its newly defined mission as an entertainment, hospitality, and technology company. This transformative initiative reflects Bravo's vision to bring together live streaming, live events and productions, iconic branded immersive attractions, food & beverage, and lifestyle products through a series of strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and technology development. The ultimate objective is to establish a highly appealing and versatile framework that provides captivating in-person and digital entertainment experiences.



“Our business plan is poised to capitalize on the vibrant entertainment and media sectors,” declares Richard Kaiser, Chief Financial Officer of the Company. “Our goal ultimately transcends beyond creating a profound impact in people's lives through the curation, cultivation, and provision of exceptional, captivating content, products, and distinctive services; but it also encompasses financially rewarding the talented individuals involved in crafting these experiences and delivering cohesive brand encounters.” Bravo is working on creating partnerships with groundbreaking and well-known brands in this space.

By intertwining the realms of technology, hospitality, arts, entertainment, and recreation, Bravo plans to adopt a cross-pollination business model. The Company’s newly defined strategy entails harnessing the distinct strengths of these verticals by collaborating with renowned and award-winning experts in each respective field. The Company’s rebranding also includes a unique customer acquisition strategy which is aimed to set Bravo Multinational apart, as it harnesses revenue-sharing programs with partnered content creators, influencers, and philanthropic organizations. We believe this approach fosters collaboration and community-building, to create an inclusive space for captivating and entertaining experiences.

Grant Cramer has agreed to be appointed CEO of the Company and he states: “We plan to diligently work on curating a collection of original and beloved content for an upcoming OTT (Over-the -Top) streaming platform. Currently in development by multiple well-known and respected experts in this space, our aim is to revolutionize the entertainment landscape by delivering the finest user experience coupled with cutting-edge technology. Through our efforts of developing this IP, we aspire to create a seamless and interconnected environment where consumers can participate from anywhere.”

Kayla Slick, the Company’s newly appointed COO comments on the overall value proposition, as follows: “Recognizing the profound impact of technological advancements on content consumption, we are working to develop a comprehensive plan to navigate and overcome these transformative factors. The media and entertainment business sector has experienced significant shifts due to the rise of streaming services, the Internet-of-Things (IoT), and smart home entertainment. The changing consumer behavior, driven by digital, mobile, social, and emerging technologies (such as virtual reality and AI voice technology), has given rise to the ‘attention economy,’ a burgeoning market with immense potential.”

The Company acknowledges that those involved in content production, including TV shows, movies, experiences, and magazines, have capitalized on advertisers' willingness to pay for access to consumers' attention. “As digital connectivity expands, the media industry has witnessed rapid revenue growth and increased profitability. The proliferation of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices has obviously fueled the exponential growth of digital advertising expenditure. The advent of digital and mobile technologies has not only created new avenues for content creators and distributors but has also reshaped consumer behavior patterns, driving the need for strategic adaptation and innovation, all of which we plan to address,” adds Slick.

"With a focus on interconnectedness and collaboration, we hope to empower cross-pollination of ideas and experiences, and we are inviting individuals to join us in shaping the future of entertainment. I'm truly honored to be fully supported by a group of industry veterans, visionary entrepreneurs, and strategic advisors,” adds Cramer, who is also an American actor and producer starring in many films and television.

In addition to the rebrand, the Company is finalizing Bravo Multinational's leadership team, which will boast extensive experience in identifying and executing strategic acquisitions and position the Company to capitalize on opportunities that align with its overall vision and business objectives.

"We're elated about the possibilities that the rebranding of Bravo Multinational presents and confident that we can establish ourselves as a major player in the technology and entertainment sectors. Our aim is for a broad spectrum of experiences through omnichannel and multimedia, yet our goals all come down to one focused mission for creators, consumers, and partners: to foster a vibrant community where people come together to be captivated and entertained," comments Frank Hagan, Bravo Multinational's newly appointed President and Director. “I believe with our strong focus on innovation, creativity, and strategic acquisitions, we can quickly establish ourselves as a leader in the entertainment industry, offering a wide range of content and experiences that resonate with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.”

The Company's new name (which will be announced at a later date) will reflect this visionary transformation and showcase our commitment to delivering long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders.

About Bravo Multinational, Inc.:

Bravo Multinational, Inc. ( BRVO) is pursuing business ventures in the entertainment, hospitality, and technology sectors. The company's mission is to create long-term value for its shareholders from high-growth business opportunities.

About Grant Cramer:

Grant Cramer brings unparalleled talent to the Company and has played an integral role in shaping and defining our strategic direction. His extensive experience and expertise have been invaluable assets in driving our vision forward. With 30 years of experience in the Entertainment Industry, he has established himself as an actor, acting teacher, writer, director, producer, and production executive. He is the esteemed president and founder of Landafar Entertainment and Global Pictures Media. In his role as a Production Executive, Grant successfully spearheaded the development, packaging, business modeling, and production of 14 feature films, including notable titles such as "2 Guns" starring Mark Wahlberg and Denzel Washington, "End Of Watch" starring Jake Gyllenhaal, and "Escape Plan" starring Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger. As a producer or executive producer, Grant has contributed to numerous films, such as "Lone Survivor" starring Mark Wahlberg, "And So It Goes" starring Michael Douglas and Diane Keaton, and "November Man" starring Pierce Brosnan and Olga Kurylenko. Additionally, his 30-minute short film "Say Goodnight Michael," which he wrote, produced, and directed, received accolades including the Grand Jury Award at the New York International Independent Film Festival and the Gold Award at the Houston International Film Festival. Upcoming projects under Grant's production include "Neponset Circle" featuring Guy Pearce and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, "On Silver Wings" depicting the true story of the Women AirForce Service Pilots of WWII, "Hitman's Delight" directed by Peter Segal, "Sheriff Street" written and directed by Jim Sheridan, and "Eraced," a riveting true-life story akin to "Hidden Figures" that highlights the legacy of Charlie Wiggins, the pioneering African American race car driver of the 1920s.

About Frank Hagan:

Frank Hagan , a highly accomplished producer and daytime Emmy nominee, boasts an extensive background in television production at both national and local levels. His portfolio encompasses a diverse range of projects, including morning and nighttime live talk shows in prominent cities such as Washington, DC, New York City, and Atlanta. He has also worked on nationally syndicated talk shows such as "Donahue" and "Oprah," prime time cable reality shows, concerts, comedy programs, and award shows. Notably, he served as the Programming Director and General Manager of QTN, one of the Gay TV Networks. Presently, Hagan dedicates his expertise to project development within the realms of reality and scripted programming.

