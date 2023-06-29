CenterWell Senior Primary Care is opening seven new senior-focused primary care centers in middle Tennessee throughout 2023, giving local seniors access to a personalized, care-team approach to healthcare.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230622475395/en/

CenterWell Senior Primary Care center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (Photo: Business Wire)

The upcoming June 28 and 29 grand openings at CenterWell Tusculum and Murfreesboro, respectively, mark the first two senior primary care centers in the area. The grand openings are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will include tours of the centers, low-impact exercise demonstrations with SilverSneakers, live music from ReWind, games, and free treats from Alley on Main.

CenterWell Senior Primary Care is the largest and one of the fastest-growing senior-focused, value-based care providers in the country. Together with its sister brand Conviva Care Center, CenterWell Senior Primary Care delivers care to seniors in more than 250 centers across 12 states, with plans to open 30-50 new centers per year through 2025.

“I’m excited to lead CenterWell Senior Primary Care in the place I’ve called home for 24 years,” said Jason Spector, Market President for Tennessee. “Our board-certified physicians and integrated care teams are set to deliver comprehensive, holistic care in seven state-of-the-art facilities, with Murfreesboro and Tusculum already seeing patients and five more centers opening this year. Whole-person care means we’re committed to addressing all the factors that affect the health and well-being of our patients and this community. I’m looking forward to expanding that care to Middle Tennessee seniors and helping break down barriers to healthcare in our underserved communities.”

Dr. Anitha Mullangi, CenterWell’s Chief Medical Officer for the Tennessee market, emphasized CenterWell’s focus on whole-person health.

“It’s so important how you relate to patients, how you understand them, their culture, and their needs, and CenterWell’s care model allows doctors to do this,” Mullangi said. “Our longer appointment times, the integrated care teams looking after the physical, social and emotional needs – all of which affect seniors’ overall health – help patients live healthier, happier lives. We are committed to providing that kind of excellent healthcare to seniors in our communities.”

All new CenterWell Senior Primary Care locations in middle Tennessee will be staffed by board-certified physicians, nurses, social workers, and medical assistants, and patients will have access to clinical pharmacists, behavioral health specialists and referral specialists, all who have been specially trained to treat the senior population. In addition to its healthcare offerings, CenterWell facilities include activity centers for local seniors.

CenterWell Tusculum, located at 4901 Nolensville Pike in Nashville, and CenterWell Murfreesboro, located at 1715 S. Rutherford Blvd., Suite A in Murfreesboro, began accepting patients in April. Other centers with planned openings this year include Clarksville, Hermitage, Lebanon, Madison and Smyrna. Full details will be released at a later date.

The Primary Care Organization of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), which includes CenterWell Senior Primary Care, serves nearly 266,000 members from many different Medicare Advantage health plans, as well as some patients who have Original Medicare.

For more information on CenterWell Senior Primary Care, please visit CenterWellPrimaryCare.com.

About CenterWell

CenterWell is a leading health care services business focused on creating integrated and differentiated experiences that put our patients at the center of everything we do. The result is high quality health care that is accessible, comprehensive, and, most of all, personalized. As the largest provider of senior-focused primary care, the largest provider of home health care, and a leading integrated home delivery, specialty, hospice, and retail pharmacy, CenterWell is focused on whole health and addressing the physical, emotional and social wellness of our patients. CenterWell is part of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). Learn more about what we offer at CenterWell.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230622475395/en/