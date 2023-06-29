One Third of Mainers Now Have Access to Gigabit-Speed Internet Accessible Homes, Thanks to Fidium

41 minutes ago
In less than two years, Maine has more than doubled the number of fiber internet-accessible homes. Fidium has built fiber to 190,000 homes, more than one third of Maine households. This marks a substantial accomplishment for the state that previously ranked 49th in gigabit-speed internet access.

“We’re excited to help more Maine communities enjoy the opportunities and tremendous benefits that come with better internet,” said Sarah Davis, vice president of government affairs for Consolidated Communications. “We’re investing in the future of Maine, and over the course of our expansion, we’ve doubled the number of homes with access to multi-gig speeds. Better still, we’re not done yet.”

In recent weeks, Fidium added 41,000 homes and businesses to the growing list of fiber-accessible homes, including: 27,000 homes and businesses in Lewiston by June’s end; 9,000 in the North Deering neighborhood of Portland, and more than 5,000 in Scarborough.

With new fiber infrastructure, more communities can take advantage of the employment, educational and entertainment advantages that come with all-fiber internet. With more fiber expansion on the way, residents and small business owners can stay informed on Fidium availability by adding their address at FidiumFiber.com and completing a no-obligation pre-order. It’s the best way to be first in line when Fidium comes to town.

Fidium at home delivers multi-gig fiber internet without contracts, installation fees or data caps. All Fidium plans offer reliable, symmetrical speeds from 50 Mbps to 2 Gigs. Customers can also get VoIP phone service and streaming TV service.

[email protected] delivers the same reliability, multi-gig speeds and ease of use our residential customers love, with the addition of more robust features entrepreneurs need to keep their business connected.

To learn more and sign up for Fidium today, visit FidiumFiber.com/GotFiber. Follow Fidium at Facebook.com/FidiumFiber, Twitter.com/FidiumFiber, Instagram.com/FidiumFiber and YouTube.com/FidiumFiber. Discounts are available to qualified customers through the Affordable Connectivity Plan and Lifeline.

About Fidium Fiber

Fidium Fiberis a customer-centered, consumer fiber broadband service offering symmetrical multi-gig speeds and exceptional service. Fidium is available in California, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont with new locations available daily. Fidium is a brand from Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL). Consolidated is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across a 20-plus state service area. Learn more at FidiumFiber.com.

