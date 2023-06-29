Fidium adds 10,000-plus new fiber internet locations in Vermont; more than 114,000 Vermonters will have multi-gig access by year's end

41 minutes ago
Fidium Fiber’s expansion in Vermont has brought multi-gig fiber to more than 10,000 homes and businesses across the state, with more Vermonters being connected every day. Communities in Addison County (Hancock, Middlebury, Ripton, Salisbury and Weybridge), Franklin County (Bakersfield and Fairfield) and Chittenden County (Colchester, Essex, Milton and Williston) are the latest in the state to gain access to Fidium Fiber.

“Fiber-based internet offers unparalleled connection speed, quality and reliability,” said Jeffrey Austin, senior director of Fiber Build Strategy at Consolidated Communications, Inc. “We are excited to now be bringing Fidium to Addison, Franklin and Chittenden County communities, as we continue to connect Vermonters to the tremendous benefits that come with access to symmetrical, super-fast fiber internet.”

With continued buildout planned to take place over the course of the summer and fall, more than 114,000 Vermont residents and businesses will have access to Fidium by year’s end. Fidium expansion efforts in Vermont so far in 2023 have included:

  • Addition of more than 8,000 locations in Franklin County (Bakersfield and Fairfield, as well as St. Albans, Swanton and Georgia announced in April) now ready for service;
  • Continued construction in southern Vermont began in May on more than 14,000 locations, which will allow SoVT CUD to become the first to reach universal broadband coverage this year;
  • Expansion to parts of more than 30 communities across the state, with service now available in more than 70 cities and towns in Vermont.

Fidium Fiber for the home delivers reliable symmetrical, fiber internet without contracts, data caps, installation fees, or hassles. Fidium offers plans from 50 Mbps to 2 Gigs (2000 Mbps), VoIP phone service, and a variety of streaming options for TV and entertainment.

[email protected] delivers the same reliability, symmetrical speeds and ease of use our residential customers love, with the addition of more robust features entrepreneurs need to keep their business connected. Interested business owners can learn more at FidiumFiber.com/business-fiber-internet.

Follow Fidium at Facebook.com/FidiumFiber, Twitter.com/FidiumFiber, Instagram.com/FidiumFiber and YouTube.com/FidiumFiber. Discounts are available to qualified customers through the Affordable Connectivity Plan and Lifeline.

About Fidium Fiber

Fidium Fiberis a customer-centered, consumer fiber broadband service offering symmetrical multi-gig speeds and exceptional service. Fidium is available in California, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont with new locations available daily. Fidium is a brand fromConsolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL). Consolidated is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across a 20-plus state service area. Learn more at FidiumFiber.com.

