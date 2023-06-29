ScottsMiracle-Gro Launches #ThinkWaterPositive Initiative to Mitigate Water Quantity and Quality Challenges

Invigorated efforts aimed at protecting North American water resources and championing the physical, emotional, and environmental benefits of living landscapes

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ScottsMiracle-Gro Company today announced #ThinkWaterPositive, a robust and coordinated effort to help protect and preserve water resources. Building on the company’s existing water stewardship commitments, #ThinkWaterPositive enhances ScottsMiracle-Gro’s focus on water-wise product innovation, nonprofit and community engagement, and consumer education. #ThinkWaterPositive will help consumers create, maintain, and enjoy living landscapes while minimizing impacts on water resources and native species.

“Our planet is changing, and we have a responsibility to help consumers navigate those changes while still taking advantage of all the benefits that green spaces provide around their homes,” Dr. Paula Powell, senior vice president, research and development, ScottsMiracle-Gro, says. “With drought conditions persisting in many regions, water stewardship is a top priority as we innovate our products, application processes, and consumer guidance.”

ScottsMiracle-Gro’s #ThinkWaterPositive initiative comprises three pillars of impact:

Research and development teams at ScottsMiracle-Gro are developing groundbreaking live goods, soil, fertilizer, plant food and application products that minimize water use and water quality impacts. Examples range from water maximizer and moisture control products to drought-tolerant groundcovers and precision applicators.

Environmental nonprofit partnerships with more than a dozen organizations enable ScottsMiracle-Gro and its foundation to further water stewardship efforts at the community level.

  • In partnership with the Alliance for Water Efficiency (AWE), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation supported the development of the Home Water Works Calculator to provide consumers strategies for improving overall household water efficiency
  • The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation also supported AWE’s Learning Landscapes curriculum, enabling school-age children to learn about water efficiency in outdoor landscapes
  • Support for the National Partner Network focuses on water quality and conservation through organizations such as The Nature Conservancy, Save The Bay, National Association of Conservation Districts, Alliance for the Great Lakes, Council for Watershed Health, and others

Consumer education is an essential component of #ThinkWaterPositive. ScottsMiracle-Gro teaches homeowners about the benefits of green spaces, how to do more with less water, and how to reimagine yards as water-wise landscapes. For example:

  • The Scotts Training Institute educates retailers and associates on best practices to reduce water impacts
  • ScottsMiracle-Gro brand websites provide resources for drought-friendly practices and products
  • Company’s scientists and horticulturists share region-specific tips and tricks for homeowners to minimize water use

“The physical and emotional benefits of green spaces are well-documented, from decreasing stress and improving sleep to removing allergens and carbon dioxide from the air and naturally cooling outdoor areas,” Katherine Dickens, vice president and secretary, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation, says. “#ThinkWaterPositive can help drive powerful change with consumers and communities to reduce water quantity and quality impacts while retaining access to vibrant, live landscapes.”

To learn more about #ThinkWaterPositive and ongoing investments and impact, please visit: www.thinkwaterpositive.com

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $3.9 billion in sales, the Company is the world’s largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation
The mission of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation is to inspire, connect, and cultivate a community of purpose. The Foundation is deeply rooted in helping create healthier communities, empower the next generation, and preserve our planet. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that funds non-profit entities that support its core initiatives in the form of grants, endowments and multi-year capital gifts. For more information, visit www.scottsmiraclegrofoundation.org.

