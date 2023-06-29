Mr. Borkowski joins the Nexcella, Inc. Board of Directors with more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, including 7 years as Chief Financial Officer of Mylan N.V.

Mr. Borkowski is also the former Chief Financial Officer of CareFusion, which was ultimately acquired by Becton Dickinson for $12.2 billion

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexcella, Inc., a subsidiary of Immix Biopharma, Inc. (“Nexcella”, “Company”, “We” or “Us”), today announced that effective today, Edward J. Borkowski, former Chief Financial Officer of Mylan N.V, has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Borkowski brings significant leadership in capital markets, finance, accounting, strategy, and mergers & acquisitions to Nexcella.

After joining Mylan in 2002, Mr. Borkowski held positions of increasing responsibility including Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President from 2002 until 2009. In addition to his experience at Mylan, Mr. Borkowski was the former Chief Financial Officer of CareFusion, where he led the IPO. CareFusion was ultimately acquired by Becton Dickinson for $12.2 billion.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Borkowski join the Nexcella Board of Directors. He is a proven finance and capital markets leader of pharmaceutical organizations including Mylan and CareFusion, successfully navigating complex situations throughout his distinguished career, including Mylan N.V.’s interaction with Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) and other activist investors,” said Ilya Rachman, MD, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Immix Biopharma. Gabriel Morris, Chief Financial Officer of Immix Biopharma, added, “Mr. Borkowski’s deep capital markets and finance experience will be invaluable to our team, especially as we advance our NXC-201 CAR-T program into planned US clinical trials. We look forward to benefiting from his valuable guidance.”

“I am delighted to join the Nexcella team and contribute my knowledge and expertise to developing therapies that benefit patients globally,” said Mr. Borkowski. “I look forward to working with the Nexcella team on their pioneering cell therapy programs.”

In addition to his service at Mylan and CareFusion, Mr. Borkowski has served as a senior executive of a number of public and private biopharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare companies in his career spanning over three decades, including: Chief Financial Officer, ConvaTec; Chief Financial Officer, Concordia Healthcare (now Advanz Pharma); and Chief Financial Officer, Amerigen Pharmaceuticals, as well as having held senior financial positions at American Home Products (Wyeth, now Pfizer). Mr. Borkowski is a Trustee of Allegheny College. Mr. Borkowski received his MBA in accounting from Rutgers University subsequent to having earned his degree in Economics and Political Science from Allegheny College.

About Nexcella, Inc.

Nexcella, Inc., a subsidiary of Immix Biopharma, Inc ( IMMX, Financial), is a Los Angeles, CA based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Our lead candidate, next generation BCMA-targeted CAR-T NXC-201 for multiple myeloma and AL amyloidosis has produced 92% and 100% response rates in each indication, respectively, as of February 9, 2023 across 58 patients. We believe NXC-201 has potential to be the world’s first outpatient CAR-T. Our N-GENIUS platform allows us to discover, develop, and manufacture cutting-edge cell therapies for patients in need. To learn more about Nexcella, Inc. visit us at www.nexcella.com .

About Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBio) ( IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of CAR-T cell therapies and Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx) targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases with >75 patients treated to-date. Our lead cell therapy asset is NXC-201 in multiple myeloma and AL Amyloidosis, which we believe could be the world’s first out-patient CAR-T. Our lead TSTx asset IMX-110, currently in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials as a monotherapy and IMMINENT-01 combination clinical trial with BeiGene’s anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab, holds Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) by the FDA. ImmixBio subsidiary Nexcella, Inc develops CAR-T NXC-201 for multiple myeloma and AL amyloidosis, with 92% and 100% response rates in each indication, respectively, as of February 9, 2023, currently being trialed in NEXICART-1. Learn more at www.immixbio.com.

