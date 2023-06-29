Pampers Announces Swaddlers Diapers Now Available in Size 8

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Babies come in all shapes and sizes, and so should their diapers. That's why Pampers, the #1 Pediatrician Recommended Brand, announced today they are introducing Pampers Swaddlers in size 8 for babies 46 pounds and up, available at Walmart and Walmart.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230622037880/en/

00030772097564_C1C1.jpg

Pampers Announces Swaddlers Diapers Now Available in Size 8 (Photo: Business Wire)

“As a pediatrician, I recognize many parents may reach a stage where their child isn't ready to begin potty training, remain in diapers and potentially require a larger diaper size to fit their family's needs,” said Dr. Amna Husain, Board Certified Pediatrician, Board Certified lactation consultant and mother of two. "I, myself, have experienced needing different diaper sizes for my girls at different ages and the chance to have more options like Pampers Swaddlers size 8 is incredibly helpful.”

Pampers Swaddlers are specifically designed with baby’s skin health in mind. Featuring up to 100% leakproof protection and Dual Leak-Guard Barriers along the leg cuff to help protect where leaks happen most, keeping baby dry and comfortable all day long.

“At Pampers we know that no little one’s diapering journey is the same, which is why we pride ourselves on ensuring our products are inclusive for all babies,” said Marty Vanderstelt, father of two and Senior Vice President – North America Baby Care. “We’re proud to be the first major national diaper brand to offer this option to parents.”

Pampers is dedicated to supporting parents throughout their journey, which is why they’ve teamed up with Walmart to provide exactly what they need at an everyday low price.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Pampers to introduce size 8 to their line of Swaddlers, which allows parents to get exactly what they need at an affordable price,” said Marlee Lovelace, Merchant, Baby Care, Walmart U.S.

Pampers Swaddlers Size 8 are now available at Walmart and online at Walmart.com.

About Pampers®

For 60 years, parents have trusted Pampers to care for their babies. Pampers is a part of The Procter & Gamble Company (

NYSE:PG, Financial) and is the #1-selling diaper worldwide. Every day, more than 25 million babies in 100 countries around the world wear Pampers. Pampers offers a complete range of diapers, wipes and training pants designed to provide protection and comfort for every stage of baby’s development. Visit www.pampers.com to learn more about Pampers products, join the Pampers Club program, and find ideas and information to help you and your baby ‘love the change’ together.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230622037880r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230622037880/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.