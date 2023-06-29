Babies come in all shapes and sizes, and so should their diapers. That's why Pampers, the #1 Pediatrician Recommended Brand, announced today they are introducing Pampers Swaddlers in size 8 for babies 46 pounds and up, available at Walmart and Walmart.com.

“As a pediatrician, I recognize many parents may reach a stage where their child isn't ready to begin potty training, remain in diapers and potentially require a larger diaper size to fit their family's needs,” said Dr. Amna Husain, Board Certified Pediatrician, Board Certified lactation consultant and mother of two. "I, myself, have experienced needing different diaper sizes for my girls at different ages and the chance to have more options like Pampers Swaddlers size 8 is incredibly helpful.”

Pampers Swaddlers are specifically designed with baby’s skin health in mind. Featuring up to 100% leakproof protection and Dual Leak-Guard Barriers along the leg cuff to help protect where leaks happen most, keeping baby dry and comfortable all day long.

“At Pampers we know that no little one’s diapering journey is the same, which is why we pride ourselves on ensuring our products are inclusive for all babies,” said Marty Vanderstelt, father of two and Senior Vice President – North America Baby Care. “We’re proud to be the first major national diaper brand to offer this option to parents.”

Pampers is dedicated to supporting parents throughout their journey, which is why they’ve teamed up with Walmart to provide exactly what they need at an everyday low price.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Pampers to introduce size 8 to their line of Swaddlers, which allows parents to get exactly what they need at an affordable price,” said Marlee Lovelace, Merchant, Baby Care, Walmart U.S.

Pampers Swaddlers Size 8 are now available at Walmart and online at Walmart.com.

