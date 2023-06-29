Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy storage solutions, today announced that GoodWe Technologies Co., Ltd., a solar inverter manufacturer and smart energy solution provider, has licensed Tigo Module-Level Rapid Shutdown Technology. Under the agreement, GoodWe products compliant with and qualified for certification under the SunSpec Rapid Shutdown Specification will not infringe on claims of Tigo licensed patents. Tigo rapid shutdown technology will be deployed in the GoodWe Rapid Shutdown Device.

Tigo is a leader in rapid shutdown technology and Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE), with more than one hundred patents granted or pending. The Company actively licenses its patented technology to other solar equipment manufacturers and has prevailed in multiple patent disputes. Tigo rapid shutdown technology is compliant with UL 1741, the Standard for Safety for Inverters, Converters, Controllers and Interconnection System Equipment for Use With Distributed Energy Resources, the SunSpec Rapid Shutdown Specification, and rapid shutdown requirements of the U.S National Electric Code (NEC). Millions of Tigo MLPE products are installed worldwide, providing optimized, monitored, and safe solar to protect critical solar energy infrastructure and deliver consistent ROI for the lifetime of renewable energy systems.

“We welcome GoodWe into the family of companies in the solar industry that understand the value of innovation and those that are committed to continuously bringing solar installers the equipment and safety on which they rely,” said Zvi Alon, chairman and CEO at Tigo Energy, Inc. “Tigo continues to invest in research and development, drive innovation, and deliver safe and reliable solutions for the solar industry. Our patents are the manifestation of this investment, and we offer reasonable and non-discriminatory licensing terms to companies in the industry.”

