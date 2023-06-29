Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) has been recognized as “#1 Among Wealth Managers” in the inaugural Kiplinger Readers’ Choice Awards. Kiplinger, a publication known for personal finance advice and news, invited their readers to rate the financial firms they affiliate with on key dimensions of the client experience. To earn the top accolade, Ameriprise received the highest average score of any firm in each underlying category:

The trustworthiness of financial advisors The quality of financial advice provided How likely they would be to recommend the firm to others Overall satisfaction with the wealth manager

“It’s a great honor to have our clients rate us the best in the industry for their experience working with a trusted Ameriprise advisor,” said Jim Cracchiolo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Ameriprise. “For nearly 130 years, clients have trusted us to help them achieve their biggest financial goals amid challenging market cycles. We put their needs first, continually innovating and investing in the tools and capabilities advisors need to create a best-in-class experience for every client, every time.”

Kiplinger surveyed more than 2,600 of their readers, asking them to name the companies they use that delivered exceptional value in the past year. The publication evaluated firms across 10 categories. Within the wealth managers category, respondents were asked to rate companies they affiliate with on a scale of zero to 10 according to the likelihood they would recommend the service to others, overall satisfaction, trustworthiness among advisors and quality of advice. The companies with the average scores above the overall average for each criteria won an “outstanding” accolade. The company with the highest average scores for each criteria won the “#1 Among Wealth Managers” accolade.

To learn about Ameriprise, visit Ameriprise.com or read about the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts in its 2023 Responsible Business Report.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

Kiplinger readers were invited to take the 2023 Readers' Choice Awards survey on Kiplinger.com from Feb. 28-March 31, 2023. Kiplinger received more than 2,600 total completed surveys — 725 of which answered the questions pertaining to the Wealth Management category. Respondents selected the wealth management company they used most frequently, and then rated that provider on a ten-point scale in four criteria: likelihood to recommend to others, overall satisfaction, trustworthiness of the firm's advisors and quality of financial advice. Kiplinger determined the overall winner in each category by identifying the provider with the highest total score of all criteria. For more information, visit https://www.kiplinger.com/personal-finance/kiplinger-readers-choice-awards. Award is not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Ameriprise did not pay a fee to be evaluated for this list but did pay a fee to cite the results. From Kiplinger's Personal Finance. ©2023 The Kiplinger Washington Editors. All rights reserved. Used under license.

