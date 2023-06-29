Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALS) and Tourmaline Bio, Inc. is fair to Talaris shareholders. Talaris shareholders immediately prior to the proposed transaction are expected to own approximately 21.3% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages Talaris shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Talaris and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Talaris shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Talaris shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Talaris shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Talaris shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230622642074/en/