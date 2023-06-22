Synchrony and CCA Global Partners Renew Consumer Financing Partnership

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MANCHESTER, N.H. and STAMFORD, Conn., June 22, 2023

Multi-Year Agreement Reaffirms Synchrony's Commitment to Offering an Advanced and Streamlined Financing Experience to CCA's Member Businesses

MANCHESTER, N.H. and STAMFORD, Conn., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, and retail and wholesale floor covering group CCA Global Partners, today announced the renewal of their strategic financing partnership. The multi-year agreement enables CCA cardholders to finance flooring, kitchen, bath and lighting products and services, plus bikes and fitness equipment from all 2,000 member locations.

SYF_CCA_Global_Partners_Logo.jpg

Recent enhancements to CCA's program include:

  • Expanded promotional financing offerings;
  • Online shopping cart processing integrations;
  • Expansion of digital tools scaled to members including Synchrony's Direct to Device and dApply, which allow customers to apply safely and securely via their personal devices; and
  • Location-specific purchase prequalification process, allowing customers to receive an offer of credit in seconds without an impact to their credit score.

"Our long-term financing partnership with Synchrony has been crucial to the growth of our member businesses, often resulting in repeat sales among customers," said Jim Acker, CFO, CCA Global Partners. "We look forward to collaborating with the Synchrony team to continue to offer advanced, digital capabilities that help to engage more customers, simplify the purchase experience, and increase the lifetime value for our customers."

"Synchrony has been a trusted partner of CCA since 2009. The multi-year renewal of our agreement reaffirms our commitment to the diverse group of global flooring and design retailers that CCA represents," said Curtis Howse, executive vice president and CEO, Synchrony Home & Auto. "Our partnership allows flooring customers to finance what they want and need, thus helping retailers to build customer loyalty and grow their business further."

About CCA Global Partners
CCA Global Partners includes Carpet One Floor & Home, Flooring America, ProSource Wholesale, The International Design Guild, The Floor Trader, Lighting One, The Bike Cooperative, and Fitness Shop Edge with 2,000 retail locations, CCA provides merchandising, buying, marketing, digital advertising, training, and retail tools to independent retailers across the U.S and Canada. CCA is headquartered in Manchester, N.H.

About Synchrony
Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

Contact
Lauren Devilbiss
Synchrony
[email protected]
240-814-5825

Terri Daniels
CCA Global Partners
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE36063&sd=2023-06-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synchrony-and-cca-global-partners-renew-consumer-financing-partnership-301857396.html

SOURCE Synchrony

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE36063&Transmission_Id=202306220900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE36063&DateId=20230622
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.