Ansys' customer technical support office will open in August through a partnership with Carnegie Mellon University

/ Key Highlights

Ansys' new customer technical support office will neighbor and partner with Carnegie Mellon University , creating access to advanced engineering talent from CMU-Africa for the Ansys Customer Excellence team

, creating access to advanced engineering talent from CMU-Africa for the Ansys Customer Excellence team Ansys' partnership with CMU-Africa features a shared mission to accelerate the digital transformation and economic development underway across the continent

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS), the global leader and innovator of engineering simulation software, is establishing its first physical presence in Africa with a new office in Kigali, Rwanda. Opening in August, the office will expand Ansys' world-class customer support team, servicing Ansys' global customer base out of Kigali Innovation City, a growing Pan-Africa technology hub.

Ansys' Innovation City location will neighbor and partner with CMU-Africa, the only U.S. university conducting research and offering master's degree programs supported by full-time College of Engineering faculty, staff, and operations in Africa. The partnership includes campus-wide access to Ansys Academic software for teaching and research, supporting students to graduate with the resources they need to usher in a new era of innovation and design.

Kigali Innovation City is central to Rwanda's vision to become a pan-African hub by co-locating technology companies, startups, academia, financial investors, and other services focused on progressing cutting-edge ideas from the research and development phase through to commercialization.

"We are tremendously excited to establish Ansys' presence in Africa and immensely proud to expand our current partnership with Carnegie Mellon in Kigali Innovation City," said Anthony Dawson, vice president of customer excellence at Ansys. "Further, our partnership brings together two world leaders with a global mindset in engineering, computer science, and simulation technologies."

"Ansys is a powerful partner to join Carnegie Mellon's mission to accelerate the digital transformation of Africa and enable Africa's leaders of tomorrow to make an extraordinary impact in their communities and the world," said Bill Sanders, dean of the College of Engineering. "CMU-Africa is an important part of our college, and we are proud of its achievements over the past 12 years and excited by the enormous economic potential we see going forward," he added.

/ About Ansys

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Take a leap of certainty … with Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

/ About Carnegie Mellon College of Engineering

The College of Engineering is a top-ranked engineering college that is known for our intentional focus on cross-disciplinary collaboration in research. The College is well-known for working on problems of both scientific and practical importance. Our "maker" culture is ingrained in all that we do, leading to novel approaches and transformative results. Our acclaimed faculty have a focus on innovation management and engineering to yield transformative results that will drive the intellectual and economic vitality of our community, nation, and world.

ANSS–G

/ Contacts

Media Mary Kate Joyce

724.820.4368

[email protected]

Investors Kelsey DeBriyn

724.820.3927

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ansys-expands-presence-to-africa-with-new-office-in-rwanda-301858063.html

SOURCE Ansys