INDIANA, Pa., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced today that they have again been named on the Forbes Best-In-State Banks 2023 list. This respected award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on June 20, 2023 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

"We are humbled and honored to receive this recognition for the second consecutive year," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "At S&T, we are building customer relationships through our People-Forward Banking purpose. This Best-In-State Bank award endorses both our efforts and our customers' response on our journey to achieve our purpose. Congratulations to the entire S&T team and thank you to our customers for their trust and this very positive recognition of our work."

Forbes and Statista identified Best-In-State Banks 2023 with an independent survey to approximately 26,000 US consumers. Consumers were asked to rate banks at which they have or previously have had a checking or savings account. In addition, they had to rate the banks in the six different subdimensions: trust, terms & conditions, branch services, digital services, customer service and financial advice. S&T Bank is honored to be recognized on the Forbes list of Best-In-State Banks 2023.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.2 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. S&T Bank was recently named by Forbes as Best-in-State Bank for 2022 and 2023. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

