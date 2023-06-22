USANA CellSentials Awarded Seal of Approval

SALT LAKE CITY, June 22, 2023

ConsumerLab.com awards Core Minerals and Vita Antioxidant

SALT LAKE CITY, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA, a leader in global nutrition, is proud to announce another seal of approval from ConsumerLab.com. This time the company was recognized for its patented CellSentials cellular nutrition system, made up of USANA Core Minerals and Vita Antioxidant supplements. When taken together, these advanced supplements provide a full spectrum of balanced nutrients along with triple-action support to nourish, protect, and renew optimal cellular health.*

USANA_ConsumerLab_Seal.jpg

To learn more about USANA and its award-winning products, please visit USANA.com.

ConsumerLab.com is an independent tester of the quality, purity, and label accuracy of health and wellness products. To be awarded a seal of approval, CellSentials passed rigorous testing for disintegration; ingredient quality, potency and consistency with labeling; appropriateness of dosage and lack of heavy metal contamination. Nearly 30% of multivitamin products recently selected and tested by ConsumerLab failed to get approval.

"Receiving this approval for USANA CellSentials proves our commitment to quality products," said Dan Macuga, USANA chief communications officer. "We strive to have amazing products that are held to the highest standards. Health-conscious consumers expect the best products made from the best ingredients and our goal is to exceed those expectations."

CellSentials is formulated with the patented USANA InCelligence Complex with proprietary nutrient blends to unlock cell-communication codes and activate your cells' natural ability to protect and renew themselves. USANA was issued a landmark patent for the InCelligence Complex formula in 2020. The patent recognizes CellSentials contains antioxidant compounds that support endogenous systems associated with optimal lifespans.*

"CellSentials combines vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support healthy cellular function," said Dr. Rob Sinnott, USANA chief scientific officer. "Our R&D team has spent years doing clinical studies and research with our partners to find the best formula possible to create a product that truly nourishes, protects, and renews your cells."

About USANA
USANA (

NYSE:USNA, Financial) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for more than 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more about USANA's sustainability efforts here.

Media Contact: Amy Haran
Executive Vice President of Communications
(801) 954-7641
media(at)USANAinc(dot)com

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

USANA_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA36525&sd=2023-06-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usana-cellsentials-awarded-seal-of-approval-301857807.html

SOURCE USANA

