Inaugural ESG Report Highlights Life Time's 30 Years of Sustainable and Socially Responsible Business Practices

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHANHASSEN, Minn., June 22, 2023

CHANHASSEN, Minn., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, has released its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report reinforcing the Company's steadfast commitment to sustainable and socially responsible business practices for more than 30 years.

Life_Time_Logo.jpg

The Company's Healthy Way of Life accomplishments are highlighted within three categories: Healthy People, Healthy Planet and Healthy Principles. Among those achievements are supporting strong, inclusive team member and member communities; reducing greenhouse gas, water and single-use plastics; and having unwavering dedication to sound business practices.

"Life Time has always moved with a necessary boldness. It's how we transformed our industry and defined an entirely new 'Healthy Way of Life' business," said Bahram Akradi, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Life Time. "From day one, we have been fully dedicated to our mission to help our members live healthier, happier lives, and advance the common good within the communities that are home to our clubs, as well as the world at large. I'm proud of our accomplishments and ongoing commitments to lead with care and compassion, and to prioritize health as we continue to make a positive impact on people and the planet."

Life Time's full ESG report is available here. Key highlights include:

Healthy People:

  • Advanced diversity, equity and inclusion through the creation of an Inclusion Council with more than 400 team members who bring ideas and actions to provide our inclusive culture where everyone feels welcomed, respected, supported and valued.
  • Created multiple affinity groups to support a sense of belonging, development and innovation, including W.E.L.L – Women Empowering Leadership at Life Time, S.P.A.R.K – Sexuality Pride Allyship Respect Kinship, and C.O.V.E.R.T – Community Outreach, Veterans, Engagement, Relationships, and Transition.
  • Launched ARORA, an active social and educational community with specially designed programming for individuals who are 55+ years old.
  • Established Life Time Foundation more than a decade ago to support schools in serving more than six million healthy, delicious meals free of ingredients of concern. It also has empowered more than 25,000 children to be active by enabling access to fun and enriching physical activity.

Healthy Planet:

  • Since 1992, we have designed and built our athletic country clubs to operate efficiently – from the selection of materials, mechanicals, fixtures and technology to the implementation of water and waste reduction/diversion initiatives.
  • Named top energy goal achiever in the United States Department of Energy Better Buildings Challenge in 2022 by achieving 38% energy reduction.
  • Removed all single-use plastic water bottles for sale in our LifeCafes in 2021 and replaced them with recyclable aluminum water bottles – eliminating more than one million plastic bottles by 2022. This came after years of incorporating refillable water bottle stations at our clubs, eliminating millions of water bottles each year.

Joined the United States Department of Energy's Better Climate Challenge by committing to reducing our greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 50% over the next 10 years.

Healthy Principles:

  • Committed to strong and continual improvement of governance and ethical business practices. This starts with our comprehensive Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, which guides our board of directors, senior leaders and team members in conducting our business with integrity and a culture of care. This includes strong policies and practices addressing compliance, safety, fair employment, environmental stewardship, and cyber security.
  • Led by a diverse board of directors – 42% of whom represent racially or ethnically diverse backgrounds and recently expanding our gender diversity with two of our most recently appointed directors being women. Our board also has expertise with diverse and independent backgrounds, including consumer, strategy, finance and capital markets, health and fitness, technology and other board and leadership experience.

About Life Time
Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 35,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

favicon.png?sn=CG36687&sd=2023-06-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inaugural-esg-report-highlights-life-times-30-years-of-sustainable-and-socially-responsible-business-practices-301857964.html

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG36687&Transmission_Id=202306220900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG36687&DateId=20230622
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.