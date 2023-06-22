CHANHASSEN, Minn., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, has released its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report reinforcing the Company's steadfast commitment to sustainable and socially responsible business practices for more than 30 years.

The Company's Healthy Way of Life accomplishments are highlighted within three categories: Healthy People, Healthy Planet and Healthy Principles. Among those achievements are supporting strong, inclusive team member and member communities; reducing greenhouse gas, water and single-use plastics; and having unwavering dedication to sound business practices.

"Life Time has always moved with a necessary boldness. It's how we transformed our industry and defined an entirely new 'Healthy Way of Life' business," said Bahram Akradi, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Life Time. "From day one, we have been fully dedicated to our mission to help our members live healthier, happier lives, and advance the common good within the communities that are home to our clubs, as well as the world at large. I'm proud of our accomplishments and ongoing commitments to lead with care and compassion, and to prioritize health as we continue to make a positive impact on people and the planet."

Life Time's full ESG report is available here. Key highlights include:

Healthy People:

Advanced diversity, equity and inclusion through the creation of an Inclusion Council with more than 400 team members who bring ideas and actions to provide our inclusive culture where everyone feels welcomed, respected, supported and valued.

Created multiple affinity groups to support a sense of belonging, development and innovation, including W.E.L.L – Women Empowering Leadership at Life Time, S.P.A.R.K – Sexuality Pride Allyship Respect Kinship, and C.O.V.E.R.T – Community Outreach, Veterans, Engagement, Relationships, and Transition.

Launched ARORA, an active social and educational community with specially designed programming for individuals who are 55+ years old.

Established Life Time Foundation more than a decade ago to support schools in serving more than six million healthy, delicious meals free of ingredients of concern. It also has empowered more than 25,000 children to be active by enabling access to fun and enriching physical activity.

Healthy Planet:

Since 1992, we have designed and built our athletic country clubs to operate efficiently – from the selection of materials, mechanicals, fixtures and technology to the implementation of water and waste reduction/diversion initiatives.

Named top energy goal achiever in the United States Department of Energy Better Buildings Challenge in 2022 by achieving 38% energy reduction.

Removed all single-use plastic water bottles for sale in our LifeCafes in 2021 and replaced them with recyclable aluminum water bottles – eliminating more than one million plastic bottles by 2022. This came after years of incorporating refillable water bottle stations at our clubs, eliminating millions of water bottles each year.

Joined the United States Department of Energy's Better Climate Challenge by committing to reducing our greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 50% over the next 10 years.

Healthy Principles:

Committed to strong and continual improvement of governance and ethical business practices. This starts with our comprehensive Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, which guides our board of directors, senior leaders and team members in conducting our business with integrity and a culture of care. This includes strong policies and practices addressing compliance, safety, fair employment, environmental stewardship, and cyber security.

Led by a diverse board of directors – 42% of whom represent racially or ethnically diverse backgrounds and recently expanding our gender diversity with two of our most recently appointed directors being women. Our board also has expertise with diverse and independent backgrounds, including consumer, strategy, finance and capital markets, health and fitness, technology and other board and leadership experience.

