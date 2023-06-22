Partnership with Natural Resources Research Institute at University of Minnesota Duluth signals commitment to innovation and sustainability and fuels product pipeline

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, announced the grand opening of the LP Innovation Center. The facility, located at the Natural Resources Research Institute (NRRI) at the University of Minnesota Duluth, marks a significant milestone in LP's commitment to growth, innovation and sustainability, emphasizing its focus on driving future growth through new product development.

In this unique industry-university collaboration, the LP Innovation Center seeks to advance the use of sustainable technology in engineered wood products and applications to move the building materials industry forward. The facility provides a controlled environment for rigorous evaluation and testing in partnership with NRRI's building science and engineering teams, enabling LP to achieve its ambitious roadmap of future LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding and LP Structural Solutions products slated for release within the next five to 10 years.

"We firmly believe that our products, coupled with responsible forest management, have the power to enhance carbon storage and contribute to the shift towards a lower carbon economy," said LP Executive Vice President and General Manager of Siding Jason Ringblom. "Equally important to us is cultivating strong relationships with the communities in which we reside and operate, which includes the team at NRRI. Together, we can build a sustainable future and positively impact both the environment and the communities we serve."

The center features a full-scale mock house, display wall, and small-scale fabrication shop, allowing LP to evaluate and optimize installation and application methods for engineered wood home-building products. Additionally, the center is designed to be a collaborative environment for LP's team, NRRI scientists and engineers, and key customers to develop new products.

"NRRI and LP have been working together over the last few years on individual projects, so it's very exciting to take this next step in the relationship," said NRRI Director of Partnership Development Tim White. "As an applied research institute focused on commercializing technologies to improve Minnesota's economy, NRRI believes this Innovation Center is the perfect opportunity to work collaboratively with LP to continue to innovate."

By establishing the LP Innovation Center at NRRI, LP can leverage the scientific and engineering expertise of NRRI's professionals. Additionally, the center benefits from the local knowledge of the LP team, given its proximity to LP's SmartSide siding mill in Two Harbors, Minnesota.

"The LP Innovation Center provides a distinct platform to demonstrate how our cutting-edge LP Structural Solutions and SmartSide products can be combined to protect homes in new and innovative ways," said LP Executive Vice President and General Manager of OSB Jimmy Mason. "By leveraging the collaborative space, we can conduct research, develop solutions-driven products, and showcase the exceptional performance that our portfolio delivers to the market."

The LP Innovation Center opened its doors on June 21 at a grand opening event featuring LP Vice President of Siding Operations Tony Hamill, University of Minnesota Duluth Interim Chancellor David McMillan, NRRI Executive Director Rolf Weberg and others.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood products that help meet the demands of builders, remodelers and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive portfolio of innovative and dependable products includes Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions™), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore™ Thermal Insulated Sheathing and LP® TopNotch® 350 Durable Sub-Flooring) and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com .

About NRRI

The Natural Resources Research Institute (NRRI) is an applied research and economic development engine for the University of Minnesota research enterprise. NRRI employs over 130 scientists, engineers and technicians to deliver on its mission to deliver integrated research solutions that value our resources, environment and economy for a sustainable and resilient future. NRRI collaborates broadly across the University system, the state and the region to address the challenges of a natural resource-based economy. NRRI's role is as an impartial, science-based resource that develops and translates knowledge. Projects include characterizing and defining resource opportunities, minimizing waste and environmental impact, maximizing value from natural resources and maintaining/restoring ecosystem function.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lp-building-solutions-announces-grand-opening-of-lp-innovation-center-301857485.html

SOURCE LP Building Solutions