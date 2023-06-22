Omnicom Strengthens Partnership with Adobe to Bring Enterprise Generative AI Capabilities to Clients

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023

Omnicom becomes first advertising holding company to join the Content Authenticity Initiative

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) today announced it has further strengthened its partnership with Adobe through a joint initiative that will bring enterprise generative AI capabilities to their shared clients. As the first holding company to have access to Adobe Firefly models, Omnicom will be able to use Adobe Firefly creative generative AI models with Omni data, Omnicom's open operating system, to create on-brand content that helps marketers orchestrate better outcomes.

This access will also allow Omnicom and Adobe to embed the power of Firefly into client ecosystems, allowing for the generation of content in the brand's unique style and brand language using API's to increase automation.

"Firefly is at the forefront of creative intelligence. Leveraging that for our clients will be critical to bring the promise of mass personalization at scale to our client's businesses," said Paolo Yuvienco, EVP, Chief Technology Officer at Omnicom Group. "Adobe is one of our key partners in delivering outstanding creativity and true business outcomes for our clients."

"We're excited to once again have Omnicom join us as an early collaborator and to bring this latest innovation to our shared clients," said Ely Greenfield, Chief Technology Officer at Adobe. "They share our eagerness to be a leader in generative AI and to reinvent the ways our clients can develop and deliver creative content. Their close involvement in our Content Authenticity Initiative indicates they are aligned with our commitment to providing transparency into how content is created."

Omnicom is the first advertising holding company to join the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI). Launched in 2019, the CAI is an Adobe-led cross-industry initiative comprised of media and tech companies, NGOs, academics and others focused on increasing trust and transparency in digital content. The CAI is actively partnering across its membership community with over 1,500 partners to ensure the technical innovations are built on ethical foundations. Particularly with the rise of AI-generated content, there is increased momentum around the adoption of Content Credentials, CAI's free, open-source technology, so that creators can receive proper attribution, and consumers can make informed decisions based on facts and origins about the content they see online.

These updates follow on the heels of Omnicom announcing an enterprise licensing deal of Adobe's Content Supply Chain solution. The solution allows Omnicom agencies across the globe to have a unified view of every step of the content process, from planning and production to activation and optimization. Adobe's generative AI offerings, Firefly and Sensei GenAI, are a key part of the solution.

About Omnicom Group Inc.
Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.

