The health care sector is currently undergoing a remarkable transformation. The recent focus on genomics has empowered medical professionals to diagnose patients more objectively and adopt proactive measures to maintain the well-being of larger populations. Genomics now encompasses a wide range of applications, including liquid biopsies, genetic testing platforms and gene editing. Amidst the cacophony, there are two outstanding opportunities that demand the attention of investors seeking to capitalize on genomics trends.

Illumina

The first is Illumina Inc. ( ILMN, Financial), which stands at the forefront of next-generation sequencing, a revolutionary laboratory process that enables the decoding of DNA sequences. NGS can involve analyzing the entire genome or targeting specific segments of the DNA sequence. The former predominantly relies on NGS platforms, while the latter commonly employs microarrays.

Illumina holds a cutting-edge position in NGS technology, boasting a market share of over two-thirds. Presently, NGS is primarily utilized for complex research breakthroughs and is gradually becoming the standard in clinical diagnostics. However, many clinicians still rely on traditional diagnostic methods, considering them the gold standard in certain cases. The adoption of NGS technologies by clinicians has been steadily increasing as they combine traditional techniques with novel sequencing technologies to enhance patient diagnoses.

The company's NGS platform is extensively used by research institutions, contract research organizations, core labs and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. Its decentralized ecosystem model facilitates expanding into different international markets while retaining a strong customer base. While Illumina has established its presence in academic research, it possesses significant potential to diversify into other applications. This is supported by the fact that over 80% of its customers comprise academia and government entities, with the remainder consisting of biotech and pharmaceutical companies, a segment experiencing rapid growth. Venturing into high-volume "applied" markets such as clinical diagnostics, drug development, personalized medicine, agriculture and pharmacogenomics, among others, could extend Illumina's reach. The recent acquisition of GRAIL demonstrates Illumina's commitment to entering the clinical diagnostics domain.

According to Allied Market Research, the global DNA sequencing market is expected to reach $25 billion by 2025, growing at a rate of 20% annually. If Illumina maintains its market share, which is reasonable considering its historical growth in line with or exceeding market rates, it has the potential to become a $100 billion business in terms of market capitalization, representing a multiple of six times sales. Moreover, if the company sustains its 30% Ebitda margin (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), it could also achieve a $100 billion market capitalization at a multiple of 20 times Ebitda.

With a current market capitalization of $31 billion and the opportunity to benefit from NGS trends, Illumina presents an excellent long-term prospect for patient investors.

Natera

Natera Inc. ( NTRA, Financial) excels in the field of non-invasive prenatal testing, serving as a diagnostic leader. Reproductive health tests cover various stages of life, including family planning, assessing the health of a fetus and evaluating hereditary risks.

The company's flagship NIPT test, Panorama, detects common chromosomal abnormalities in fetuses using a simple blood draw from the mother. Natera also offers prenatal screening tests to identify single-gene disorders and assess the risk of transmitting severe genetic conditions to offspring. It has achieved considerable growth and scale by solidifying its market share in reproductive health testing and expanding into the transplant and oncology liquid biopsy fields.

In the realm of transplantation, Natera's tests aid in assessing the health of transplant patients. In the oncology field, these tests play a crucial role in guiding treatment decisions, including the ability to detect and monitor tumor mutations. Its competitive advantage lies in its state-of-the-art technology, proprietary bioinformatics algorithms and exclusive data pools that enable highly accurate and minimally invasive genetic condition detection compared to traditional methods.

Natera's management has demonstrated effective commercial execution, persuading health insurance plans to cover testing costs. This competitive advantage is further strengthened through physicians who recommend its tests over alternatives. Surprisingly, customer reviews regarding their experience with Natera are mixed, with many reporting high prices, communication issues and difficulties in resolving customer service matters.

These operational issues, although solvable, have not hindered the company's position as a category leader. According to Fortune Business Insights, the NIPT market is projected to grow at an annual rate of 18%, reaching $10 billion within the next five years. Natera has outpaced the market, experiencing over 25% growth, and could potentially achieve $1 billion to $1.5 billion in sales within the next five years.

With a current market capitalization of $6 billion and a positive cash position, Natera appears to have factored in the growth potential of the NIPT segment. Additionally, the company estimates the transplant market presents a $2 billion opportunity with less than 10% penetration achieved thus far. Moreover, the company anticipates a $15 billion greenfield opportunity in oncology liquid biopsy and is in the early stages of commercializing a tumor monitoring product. Natera has already reported positive initial results for its oncology tumor monitoring tests, indicating significant room for growth in this nascent field. The technology platform developed for transplantation and oncology builds upon the foundation of NIPT, offering even greater precision than existing alternatives. Even capturing a small portion of these new opportunities in transplantation and oncology could potentially double Natera's market capitalization.

For patient investors seeking exposure to trends in personalized medicine, Natera could be an ideal choice due to its proven technology platform and competent management team.

Summary

Considering the growth experienced by these stocks in 2023, long-term investors could profit from these genomics opportunities. Additional noteworthy genomics companies to consider include 10x Genomics ( TXG, Financial) (single-cell sequencing), Nanostring ( NSTG, Financial) (single-cell and targeted genome sequencing) and Color Genomics (clinical diagnostics).

Investors with a long-term perspective will likely find the genomics sector an attractive addition to their portfolios. Illumina and Natera are among the top choices to gain exposure to this field with solid fundamental value.