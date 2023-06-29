VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. ( TSXV:VERT, Financial) ("Vertical"or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has formed a Research and Cooperation Alliance with Mineraux Mart Inc. (Mineraux Mart) related to the research, development and testing of a range of innovative value-added products utilizing the Company's premium-quality St-Onge wollastonite.

Vertical had been approached by Mineraux Mart in recent months to investigate the possibility of testing and developing new products and applications for its St-Onge wollastonite for a number of emerging industrial and agricultural markets. Vertical subsequently delivered a 29-tonne shipment of its premium wollastonite to Mineraux Mart earlier this month, and testing and development of new high-value products has now begun.

Mineraux Mart, located in Saint-Joseph-de-Sorel Quebec, is a high volume-value added distributor of innovative products for North America and the world. The Quebec based enterprise is a key player in the North American field of metallurgy, and it offers product development and related services to support the transformation of minerals, alloys and industrial by-products.

Mineraux Mart and its related company Bécancour Transformation Services Inc. (STB) specifically offer crushing, mixing, agglomeration, screening, drying, packaging, storage, loading and unloading services of all kinds. Mineraux Mart and STB also have an extensive research and development laboratory, mainly focused on process validation and product characterization. Port, rail and road infrastructure are also easily accessible close to Mineraux Mart's distribution center, allowing for the efficient reception and shipping of products world-wide to Mineraux Mart and STB's partners and global manufacturers such as Elkem, Amcol, Covia, Larpen, Heraeus/Electro-Nite and Ask Chemicals.

Peter P. Swistak, President/CEO of Vertical Exploration Inc., commented: "We are pleased to have formed a Research and Cooperation Alliance with Mineraux Mart for our premium St-Onge wollastonite. This partnership showcases the importance and versatility of our St-Onge wollastonite deposit and allows our respective companies to develop a number of high value products for key industrial and agricultural markets across North America and worldwide. We look forward to working with a leading metallurgy and distribution company like Mineraux Mart and believe this Alliance will lead to exciting new products and revenue opportunities in the months ahead."

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Peter P. Swistak, President/CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995

Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).

SOURCE: Vertical Exploration Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: