ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 22, 2023

  • Eligible customers may earn up to $1,700 in home improvement rebates after completing an online Home Energy Check

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer means higher electric use and often higher energy bills. Duke Energy is encouraging customers to take advantage of the Home Energy Improvement rebates program to enhance their home's energy efficiency and lower their bill.

Duke_Energy_New_Logo.jpg

Through the program, eligible customers can complete a free Home Energy Check online, where they will receive a report detailing their home's past and current energy usage, as well as expert recommendations for improvements that will increase their home's efficiency.

After the customer completes a free Home Energy Check and makes the recommended home improvements, they could qualify for the following incentives or rebate offers.

For single-family homes:

  • Attic insulation – Qualify for up to $800 to upgrade insulation
  • Duct test and repair – Qualify to receive 50% of the cost of the duct test and up to $200 for duct repairs per system for single-family homes with ducted electric air and heat
  • High-efficiency HVAC replacement – Qualify to receive up to $300 in rebate incentives
  • Energy-efficient windows – Qualify to receive up to $400 in rebate incentives

For manufactured homes and multifamily properties:

  • HVAC replacement‌ – Qualify to receive $150 in rebate incentives

"Duke Energy Florida remains committed to providing programs and resources to help customers reduce their energy use and make their homes more comfortable and energy efficient," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "Our free energy assessments and rebates program provide the tools needed to make lasting impacts that will save energy, add value to your home and lower your bill."

The Home Energy Check program is open to all residential customers (who have not had a Home Energy Check within the past two years), including those who rent their home or live in an apartment.

To complete a free, self-directed Home Energy Check assessment online, visit duke-energy.com/HEC.

For more information about the Home Energy Improvement rebates program, visit duke-energy.com/HEI.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 10,500 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 1.9 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact: Audrey Stasko
24-Hour: 800.559.3853
Twitter: @DE_AudreyS

favicon.png?sn=CL37012&sd=2023-06-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energys-home-improvement-rebates-program-is-here-to-help-florida-customers-save-energy-and-money-this-summer-301858292.html

SOURCE Duke Energy

