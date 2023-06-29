Allied Esports, the wholly owned esports entertainment subsidiary of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: AGAE), and award-winning gaming and entertainment content collective One True King (OTK) have officially wrapped Season Two of the highly anticipated content creator challenge show ELEVATED, presented by Progressive Insurance. The latest season of ELEVATED captivated audiences worldwide, showcasing the exceptional talents of up-and-coming streamers. The thrilling finale concluded with Mayorwertz as the victor, who walked away with a well-deserved $50,000 prize.

“We are thrilled to have crowned Mayorwertz as the champion of ELEVATED’s second season,” said Yinghua Chen, President & CEO, Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Allied Esports. “Season Two presented a number of fun and exciting challenges to viewers in the comfort of their homes and we are very pleased with the turnout so far. We thank OTK for their partnership in this venture and are excited for the future of the show as we continue to execute on Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s content strategy and work with additional high-quality companies to expand on our reach.”

During ELEVATED’s second season, a total of 17 participants were selected from a pool of thousands of applicants. Contestants faced a diverse range of challenges, ranging from cooking to gaming, with those who were eliminated then replaced by new players each week. With a collective reach of more than 35 million followers across their channels, each episode of ELEVATED was hosted on the personal channels of different OTK members, including co-owners Asmongold, Esfand, Emiru, and Sodapoppin. The partnership enhanced the visibility of the show, and its participating contestants, in a substantial way.

During each episode, hosts invited six streamers onto the livestream, where they presented the day’s challenges, which ranged from testing creativity to speaking capabilities and more. After learning about the challenge, each contestant presented to the judges, who then deliberated and voted, along with the help of viewers, who acted as the fourth judge by voting through a Twitch chat feature. The contestants who received two or more “no” votes were eliminated.

Impressively, viewers have already watched more than 965,000 hours of ELEVATED’s second seasonwith an average viewership of 624,000 viewers per episode. Notable statistics include:

42,900 peak viewers

Over 100,000 hours watched on EsfandTV’s channel

Sodapoppin hit 108,000 hours watched, and ExtraEmily hit 106,000 hours watched during their respective broadcasts of the show

713,000 chat messages

33,000 active chatters during live broadcasts

With Twitch reporting 140 million monthly users, Allied Esports and OTK utilized the platform to spotlight smaller creators and introduce them to supportive audiences. The first season of ELEVATED premiered in 2022 and was hosted by The Botez Sisters on the ‘’ELEVATED AT ALLIED” Twitch channel.

ABOUT ALLIED GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: AGAE) is a global experiential entertainment company focused on providing a growing audience of gamers with unique experiences through renowned assets, products, and services. For more information, visit alliedgaming.gg.

ABOUT ALLIED ESPORTS

Allied Esports International Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary to Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: AGAE), owns and operates HyperX Arena Las Vegas, the world’s most recognized esports facility, and Allied Esports Trucks. The company offers a variety of esports and gaming-related content, including world class tournaments, live and virtual events, and original programming to continuously foster an engaged gaming community.

ABOUT ONE TRUE KING

One True King (OTK) is an award-winning media company owned by globally renowned gaming streamers Asmongold, Esfand, TipsOut, Sodapoppin, Emiru, Mizkif, and NMPLOL. Outside of daily gaming content & streaming, One True King focuses on pushing the boundaries of live streaming. OTK produces industry-leading live game shows, tournaments, in-real-life (IRL) streams, and podcasts, all tailored to millennial & Gen Z internet natives. OTK has quickly become the topmost-watched organization on Twitch, reaching over 35 million followers across social platforms globally and amassing tens of millions of hours watched every month.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230622971463/en/