Skechers U.S.A., Inc. ( NYSE:SKX, Financial), The Comfort Technology Company™ and third largest athletic footwear brand in the world, today announced that it has made the prestigious Fortune 500® list for the first time following record annual sales of $7.4 billion in 2022. Skechers is one of only four brands in the Apparel industry sector to make the list, debuting at number 488.

“It’s an incredible achievement for Skechers to make the Fortune 500 and be included on an elite list that features the top businesses in every industry,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “This is yet another milestone in our journey which validates our business model of delivering products that offer comfort, innovation, style and quality at a reasonable price. This first appearance illustrates the strength, dedication and contributions of the entire Skechers family worldwide, and we look forward to climbing up the list in the years to come.”

Traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1999, Skechers is one of only 18 companies on the 2023 Fortune 500 list that is still run by its founder-CEO, Robert Greenberg. Following record annual sales in 2022, Skechers continued to grow in 2023 with first quarter sales surpassing $2 billion, a milestone for the Company, which has announced a goal of $10 billion in annual sales by 2026.

A profile on Skechers that appears in the June/July issue of Fortune on newsstands now can be read here.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. ( NYSE:SKX, Financial), a Fortune 500® company based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Collections from The Comfort Technology Company™ are available in over 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and over 4,500 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

