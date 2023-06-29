REDMOND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage solutions, has been invited to share its perspectives on the ‘Energy Trilemma' of reliability, affordability and sustainability in a Fireside Chat with Noble Capital Markets senior energy analyst, Michael Heim.

The event is part of Noble Capital Markets' Channelchek Takeaway Series covering the recent Global Energy Transition 2023 Conference which hosted 100+ CEOs and executive speakers and 750+ senior decision makers.

Investors may attend the virtual event at no cost:

Event: Channelchek Takeaway Series Fireside Chat

Participants: Expion360 CEO, Brian Schaffner, and president and COO, Paul Shoun

Host: Noble Capital Markets senior energy analyst, Michael Heim

Date: Friday, June 23

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific)

Format: Virtual with Webcast

Registration: Register here today to receive your link to the event.

Expion360 management will discuss how the company plans to provide solutions to the Energy Trilemma on a greater scale by expanding into new, high growth verticals, such as home energy storage. They will also discuss the company's high growth opportunities in the RV, marine and light electric vehicle (LEV) markets.

Since the end of last year, Expion360 has announced a series of major OEM wins in the RV/Overland market, including being selected as a strategic supplier of high-energy lithium-ion batteries and power system components for all premium class B and B+ RVs manufactured by Chinook RV, a top name in the industry and a recognized leader in quality and innovation.

Expion360 recently announced its entrance into the LEV market with the introduction of a new Bluetooth-enabled e360 SmartTalk™ Battery designed for golf carts that enables a full bank of e360 batteries to be monitored wirelessly with company's new e360 SmartTalk™ mobile app.

As part of the Channelchek Takeaway Series event, the Noble analyst will also provide his perspectives on the 2023 Global Energy Transition conference and the energy sector, and how the net-zero discourse will shape energy investing going into the future.

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading and execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 37 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. For more information, go to www.noblecapitalmarkets.com or email [email protected].

About Channelchek

Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal - featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies - that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. To learn more, visit www.channelchek.com or email [email protected].

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader of premium lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles and marine applications,with residential and industrial applications under development.

The company's lithium batteries feature half the weight of standard lead-acid batteries while delivering three times the power and 10 times the number of charging cycles. Expion360 batteries also feature better construction and reliability compared to other Li-ion batteries on the market due to their superior design and quality materials. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS and solid mechanical connections help provide top performance and safety. With Expion360 batteries, adventurers can enjoy the most beautiful and remote places on Earth even longer.

The company is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon. Expion360 Li-ion batteries are available today through more than 213 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs across the country. To learn more about the company, visit expion360.com.

