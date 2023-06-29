VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Q Battery Metals Corp. ("Q Battery Metals" or the "Company) (CSE:QMET) is pleased to announce the discovery of pegmatite dykes following a targeted sampling program on the La Corne South project, located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. A brief reconnaissance of the area of interest on the claims led to the discovery of several narrow pegmatitic bodies within bedrock and several larger float blocks of pegmatitic material. Samples have been collected from these exposures and are now being submitted to the laboratory for lithium analysis.

The Q Battery team explored a general area where prior sampling returned elevated lithium values from work programs completed in 2021, that were however not designed for the discovery of pegmatites or lithium. The current reconnaissance work was guided by Dr. Mathieu Piché', a director and OGQ Geoscientist for Q Battery, who was also part of the reconnaissance team. Pegmatitic material has not be previously mapped by Q Battery on this area of the claims. The largest of the recently discovered pegmatite dykes appears to be approximately 30 cm in width with an unknown strike length.

There appears to be a cluster of pegmatite veins and dykes associated with a topographic ridge in this area of the property. The area requires a more thorough exploration program in order to properly assess lithium potential. Continued exploration is expected to be undertaken in the following months.

Q Battery Metals president Richard Penn states that "we have known the the La Corne South property has the correct geological setting for pegmatite formations, however, it is pleasing to find the pegmatite material in the field during our brief targeted reconnaissance program." The area has been under an exploration access ban due to high fire hazard ratings. A temporary lifting of the ban allowed the crew to quickly obtain samples of pegmatite from the property. The area is once again under access ban due to continued dry weather.

The intention of 2023 exploration on the La Corne South project is to identify lithium-bearing pegmatites that can be diamond drilled this coming fall and winter.

The La Corne South Property is located over the southern portion of the La Corne Batholith. At least 14 lithium projects are associated with the margins of the La Corne Batholith within 20 kilometres of the QMET claims. Sections of the batholith are pegmatitic which host the lithium. Within 10 kms, the North American Lithium project is a historic lithium mine that now lists proven and probable mineral reserves estimated at 29.2 million tonnes (Mt), grading 0.96% Li2O, with contained Li2O of 280,300t. As well, the potential for VMS deposition containing Cu-Zn-Ag is evident on the La Corne South claims.

Q Battery Metals exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Q Battery Metals company director. The company has 100% interest in mineral claims within Quebec and British Columbia, with exploration targeting critical and precious metals.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Q Battery Metals Corp.

