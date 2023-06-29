Wells Fargo, Habitat for Humanity Help Homeowners Age in Place

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / For Robert, a new wheelchair ramp means his son doesn't have to get out of his wheelchair to come inside his home every weekend.

The ramp, as well as a new door, are possible through a $7.5 million Wells Fargo Foundation grant to Habitat for Humanity International, which is already being put to good use in Des Moines, Iowa, where roughly 130 Wells Fargo and community volunteers recently completed critical home repairs and updates for about a dozen local homeowners. Visit Wells Fargo Stories to watch the video.

"[Wells Fargo's investment] has made a difference in the community itself, not just for me individually, but for all the community," said Robert, 66, who has two adult children who use wheelchairs.

The work aims to help families live more affordably and enable the country's aging population to remain in their homes. About one in five Americans will be 65 years or older by 2030, yet some 19 million Americans already live in homes that are in disrepair or are ill-equipped to meet their mobility needs.

"The program with Habitat started 30 years ago in Des Moines with a team of our employees. We built a house with a family of five. And now we're in cities across the country," said Mary Mack, Wells Fargo's retired CEO of Consumer and Small Business Banking. "This year, we'll build or repair 360 homes across the country and make a huge difference in homeownership and livability."

Wells Fargo and the Wells Fargo Foundation have donated more than $129 million to Habitat for Humanity and its local affiliates in the past 13 years for new home construction, disaster response, and more.

143c1af6-aa31-4273-bf98-ec03c72514c5.jpg

Robert is one of about a dozen Des Moines area homeowners who recently had wheelchair ramps and other improvements installed in their homes as a result of a $7.5 million Wells Fargo Foundation grant to Habitat for Humanity International.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Wells Fargo on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Wells Fargo
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wells-fargo
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Wells Fargo

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763137/Wells-Fargo-Habitat-for-Humanity-Help-Homeowners-Age-in-Place

img.ashx?id=763137
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.