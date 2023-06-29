Lan Su Chinese Gardens Receives $25,000 Grant from KeyBank

2 hours ago
PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / KeyBank has announced a $25,000 donation to Lan Su Chinese Gardensas recognition of the important work it does in the local community.

Tucked in the busy streets of Portland, Lan Su Chinese Gardens is a beautiful oasis created to inspire, engage, and educate the global AANHPI community and beyond by celebrating the rich authentic Chinese culture. Since opening in 2000, Lan Su is one of the most interesting sites to visit in Portland. KeyBank's support of the gardens will allow Lan Su to continue to grow and connect with many in the community.

"Lan Su provides a place to honor the contributions that Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities make to Chinese culture and society," says Josh Lyons, KeyBank's market president for Oregon and S.W. Washington and commercial banking leader. "KeyBank is known for its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, especially for marginalized communities, and we are thrilled to support this organization that educates the public on Chinese culture and heritage."

KeyBank's mission is to help the community thrive and the Garden is a beautiful, safe space that will inspire diversity and promote inclusivity to everyone.

"The support KeyBank has given Lan Su is very meaningful to our organization," said Patrick Tran, Lan Su Vice President of Philanthropy. "We have big plans for the garden and support from our community helps us with those plans. It is a very exciting time for Portland and Lan Su."

Guests can visit Lan Su year-round and experience all the gardens have to offer.

About KeyBank

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $198 billion at March 31, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

