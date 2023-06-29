FedEx Receives "OTHERS" Award From The Salvation Army

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / FedEx Corporation

4227c15d-24d8-42a4-8d48-c74fad616938.png

On June 1 in Kansas City, MO, Melissa Clark, FedEx Sales Manager, received on behalf of FedEx the OTHERS award from The Salvation Army. The organization let us know the following about the award:

For a bit of background, the name of the award dates back towards the early days of The Salvation Army. In 1910, Salvation Army officers gathered for an annual convention on Christmas Eve. William Booth, founder of The Salvation Army, was nearing the end of his life and unable to attend. He was encouraged to send a telegram to the assembled officers, that it might encourage them in their work to provide for those less fortunate during the long and cold winter months ahead.

Booth, ever conscious of spending money on any task besides saving lives, wished to send as short a message as possible. He searched his mind and his years as a pastor and sent the message: "OTHERS."

In that one word telegram, he summarized not just the total history of his life and mission but set forth the challenge to all other Salvationist at the convention and those yet to come: that they, too, should spend their lives providing for others.

It is that same spirit we recognize in the people of FedEx: To donate the 22 canteens to Salvation Army locations around the globe, and to join The Salvation Army and other similar organizations in running towards disasters and the people affected, rather than away.

The "canteens" referenced above are mobile feeding units that are able to feed up to 2,500 people each day. They have been donated across the U.S. and to cities in 7 other countries.

We at FedEx are grateful for our decades long relationship with The Salvation Army and we are honored to receive the award.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763160/FedEx-Receives-OTHERS-Award-From-The-Salvation-Army

img.ashx?id=763160
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.