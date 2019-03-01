LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Viatris Inc. ( VTRS)

Class Period: March 1, 2021 – February 25, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 14, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was experiencing significantly more competition in its United States complex generics business than disclosed; (2) the Company was not able to effectively manage its base business erosion or create a stable revenue base; (3) despite being one of the Company’s only growth drivers, Viatris was actively planning to divest its biosimilars business in order to secure enough cash to let it purportedly meet its phase one goals; (4) Viatris was deviating from the business model it touted through the Class Period and undertaking a significant global reshaping of its business which would undermine its ability to achieve stable revenue growth; (5) the Company was anticipating less financial growth moving into 2022; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (: CRL)

Class Period: May 5, 2020 – February 21, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 18, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Charles River had engaged in illegal activity with respect to its importation of non-human primates for research; (2) that, as a result, Charles River was at a heightened risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by, inter alia, the U.S. Department of Justice; (3) that, as a result, Charles River would be forced to suspend shipments of primates from Cambodia; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Virtu Financial, Inc. ( VIRT)

Class Period: March 1, 2019 – April 28, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 18, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose materially adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (2) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the Company’s operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (3) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

