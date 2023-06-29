Media Alert: BrainChip Demonstrates Akida Edge AI/ML at tinyML EMEA Innovation Forum in Amsterdam

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event- based, neuromorphic AI IP, will demonstrate the capabilities of its Akida™ neuromorphic computing platform to attendees of the tinyML EMEA Innovation Forum, June 26-28 in Amsterdam. Brainchip will also be featured in the benchmarking panel discussion.

The tinyML EMEA Innovation Forum accelerates the adoption of tiny machine learning across the region by connecting the efforts of the private sector with those of academia in pushing the boundaries of AI/ML on ultra-low powered devices. TinyML includes audio, visual, navigational, biometric and medical devices, as well as other commercial and industrial uses.

At the forum, BrainChip will showcase Akida enablement of efficient processing of all sensor modalities – visual analysis such as facial and gesture recognition; sound identification including vocal keyword spotting and voice commands; vibration analysis to detect performance defects; and taste testing with breakdowns of ingredient composition and pH levels.

Brainchip will drive the discussion on a benchmarking panel that explores the relevance and need for benchmarking Edge AI platforms that help the broader industry in evaluating the right platforms for their needs.

“tinyML events are ideal venues to showcase our achievements in neuroprocessing at the edge that provide unsurpassed sensory performance at the micro- to milli-watt power range, perfect for always-on applications in battery-operated devices,” said Rob Telson, BrainChip Vice President of Ecosystem and Partnerships. “Akida is enabling intelligent applications and tasks that were previously not possible, and we are excited to continue building the momentum for Edge AI.”

The Akida neural processor is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power Edge AI network processor for vision, audio, smart transducers, vital signs and, more broadly, any sensor application. BrainChip’s scalable solutions, which can be used standalone or integrated into systems on chip to execute today’s models and future networks directly in hardware, empowers the market to create much more intelligent, cost-effective devices and services that can be universally deployed across real-world applications in connected cars, healthcare, consumer electronics, industrial IoT, smart-agriculture and more, including use in a space mission and in the most stringent conditions.

Those interested in a private meeting with BrainChip can contact [email protected] to schedule an appointment.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230622750018r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230622750018/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.