GILBERT, Ariz., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to live in Flora at Morrison Ranch located in the desirable town of Gilbert, Arizona. Situated in the highly sought-after Morrison Ranch neighborhood, Flora at Morrison Ranch offers a blend of sophisticated living, contemporary design, and the tranquility of a picturesque location. Only five quick move-in homes remain available for sale in the community.



Flora at Morrison Ranch is known for its award-winning architecture, spacious floor plans, and exquisite finishes that cater to the discerning tastes of modern homeowners. The community features thoughtfully designed single-family homes that effortlessly blend style and functionality with the craftsmanship and commitment to excellence for which Toll Brothers is known. From expansive great rooms and gourmet kitchens to luxurious primary suites and multi-sliding glass doors that lead to outdoor living spaces, Flora at Morrison Ranch offers an unparalleled living experience.

“Flora at Morrison Ranch has been an extraordinary community, and we are thrilled to announce the final opportunity for home buyers to purchase one of a handful of remaining luxury homes that embody the perfect balance of elegance, comfort, and modern living,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona. “We invite prospective home buyers to experience the pinnacle of Arizona’s luxury lifestyle - don’t miss your chance to be a part of the legacy of Morrison Ranch.”

Toll Brothers final quick move-in homes in Flora at Morrison Ranch are thoughtfully designed residences that showcase exceptional features and design elements, spacious floor plans, and top-of-the-line finishes throughout. From gourmet kitchens equipped with high-end appliances to lavish primary suites and stylish living areas, every detail has been carefully curated to ensure comfort, elegance, and contemporary living at its finest.

Homeowners at Flora at Morrison Ranch will enjoy a wealth of amenities and conveniences designed to enhance their lifestyle. From parks and greenbelts to walking trails and community gathering areas, residents have access to a host of recreational activities right at their doorstep. This prime location provides easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and top-rated schools, making it the perfect place to call home.

For more information about available quick move-in homes and to schedule an appointment call 844-836-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/AZ.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9132047e-f624-4598-b9dd-b4f93ca08d86

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ebd7e37-a3db-4dd4-8a9c-337681d33660

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76c9da32-b207-42ff-8aa3-707586721d3a

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)