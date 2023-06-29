ConocoPhillips to Hold Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, Aug 3

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) will host a conference call webcast on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss second-quarter 2023 financial and operating results. The company’s financial and operating results will be released before the market opens on Aug. 3.

To access the webcast, visit ConocoPhillips’ Investor Relations site, http://www.conocophillips.com/investor, and click on the "Register" link in the Investor Presentations section. You should register at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. The event will be archived and available for replay later the same day, with a transcript available the following day.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is one of the world’s leading exploration and production companies based on both production and reserves, with a globally diversified asset portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ConocoPhillips had operations and activities in 13 countries, $91 billion of total assets and approximately 9,600 employees at March 31, 2023. Production averaged 1,792 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and proved reserves were 6.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent as of Dec. 31, 2022. For more information, go to www.conocophillips.com.

