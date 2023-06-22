CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation's (NYSE: NUE) Executive Vice President of Business Services and General Counsel, Greg Murphy, will conduct a fireside chat with Lawson Winder of BofA Global Research at the 2023 NYSE Investor Conference in London on Tuesday, June 27th at 10:00 a.m. BST (5:00 a.m. ET). Mr. Murphy oversees Nucor's legal, environmental, public affairs, corporate communications, and sustainability functions. During the conversation, Mr. Murphy will describe Nucor's highly circular business model and how the company is building on its competitive advantages in sustainable manufacturing.

Both a live webcast and a replay will be available on the Investor Relations page of Nucor.com.

About Nucor

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; overhead doors; steel grating; wire and wire mesh; and utility structures. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company and its affiliates, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

