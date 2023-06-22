Edenred teams up with Vous Vitamin to offer a personalized vitamin benefit to clients

36 minutes ago
PR Newswire

BOSTON, June 22, 2023

BOSTON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edenred, the world leader in specific-purpose payments, is partnering with Vous Vitamin, a personalized vitamin subscription service, to offer all-natural vitamin supplement products to employees who added Edenred's Lifestyle Spending Accounts to their benefits package.

Vous Vitamin joins Edenred's extensive partner catalog, which includes partners from different natures.

Edenred has a suite of new products that provide clients with premium experiences and amenities. Vous Vitamin joins Edenred's extensive partner catalog, which includes partners from different natures throughout the 7 category expenses of the LSA program.

"We're excited to partner with Vous Vitamin to expand our Lifestyle Spending Accounts perks", says Ed Fleischmann, CEO of Edenred USA. "Due to demand, adding this personalized vitamin benefit to our multi-benefit solution will help participants stay healthy as well as give them access to products tailored to their individual needs."

Vous Vitamin created a system where it matches you with a daily vitamin blend that is right for your profile. By simply taking a brief online diagnostic survey, employees will have access to high-quality vitamins that are just right for their needs shipped directly to their homes. Companies who contract with Edenred can enable Vous Vitamin to their Lifestyle Spending Accounts program and encourage their employees to live a healthier lifestyle while safeguarding their purchasing power.

"We share a common vision with Edenred that expanding workplace access, educational resources, and digital navigation around personalized vitamin products, coupled with group savings and LSA-eligibility, can produce healthier workforces," says Arielle Levitan, M.D., a board-certified doctor of internal medicine, co-author of the award-winning book, The Vitamin Solution, and co-founder of Vous Vitamin.

Here's how the Edenred-Vous Vitamin partnership works. Clients who offer Edenred's Lifestyle Spending Accounts to their employees are eligible. If an Edenred member wants to obtain a personalized vitamin subscription through Vous Vitamin, they will receive 33% off with recurring monthly savings, and with their first purchase, they'll receive one free packet of Vous Vitamin's Situational Supplement™ line. Participants can use their Edenred card as payment to receive the discount and one free packet.

True to Edenred's purpose, "Enrich Connections. For Good.", Edenred's Lifestyle Spending Accounts have a positive impact on both employees and employers, helping reduce stress and increase morale and productivity. It's a great way for companies to offer benefits that help support, engage, and care for their employees' general health and well-being. Employers can easily dedicate funds and manage costs towards many of the common wellness benefits with our multi-benefit card.

About Edenred

Edenred is a leading digital platform for services and payments and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting 60 million users and 2 million partner merchants in 45 countries via close to 1 million corporate clients.

Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (such as meal benefits), incentives (such as gift cards, employee engagement platforms), mobility (such as multi-energy, maintenance, toll, parking, and commuter solutions) and corporate payments (such as virtual cards).

True to the Group's purpose, "Enrich connections. For good.", these solutions enhance users' well-being and purchasing power. They improve companies' attractiveness and efficiency and vitalize the employment market and the local economy. They also foster access to healthier food, more environmentally friendly products, and softer mobility.

Edenred's 12,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient, and more responsible every day.

In 2022, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed some €38 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms, and cards.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, Euronext Tech Leaders, FTSE4Good and MSCI Europe.

The logos and other trademarks mentioned and featured in this press release are registered trademarks of Edenred S.E., its subsidiaries or third parties. They may not be used for commercial purposes without prior written consent from their owners.

For more information:

Edenred: https://edenredbenefits.com/

About Vous Vitamin

Vous Vitamin launched the personalized vitamin space in 2014 and remains the only company to supply all-in-one multivitamin blends rather than packs of multiple pills, creating a simple daily vitamin routine that avoids pill fatigue and reduces supplement costs. The company also offers the only personalized vitamin platform designed by physicians who have based their proprietary formulas on scientific studies of nutrient effectiveness. Founders Dr. Romy Block and Dr. Arielle Levitan are co-authors of The Vitamin Solution: Two Doctors Clear the Confusion Around Vitamins and Your Health.

For more information:

Vous Vitamin: www.vousvitamin.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edenred-teams-up-with-vous-vitamin-to-offer-a-personalized-vitamin-benefit-to-clients-301858305.html

SOURCE Edenred Benefits

