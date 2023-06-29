On Thursday morning, Steve Rosa – a Covington, Ga., resident and Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) Service Sales Representative (SSR) – received the keys to his brand-new Chevrolet Silverado Carhartt Edition heavy-duty truck that he won in late April through a customer awareness campaign from Cintas and Carhartt Company Gear™.

Cintas Service Sales Representative (SSR) Steve Rosa stands next to his brand-new truck that he won in April through a Cintas-Carhartt customer awareness campaign. The vehicle was delivered to Rosa's Decatur, Ga., Cintas location on Thursday morning. (Photo: Business Wire)

And that truck was delivered to Rosa at his Decatur, Ga., Cintas location and presented to him in a ceremony on Thursday morning.

Excited to take his wife, friends, coworkers and customers on rides in his new truck, Rosa noted, “As a 25-year employee-partner, you couldn't ask for anything better than having this experience. Just the fact that Cintas does what they do (with prizes like this for us) and it’s not the first time they've done this for SSRs, it’s awesome.”

After the presentation, Rosa was planning to drive the truck to several of his most supportive customers in the area to thank them for their support during the awareness campaign.

“There is no one that embodies our Cintas culture more than Steve,” said Chris Wheeler, General Manager of Cintas’ Decatur Rental location. “You always want something like this to happen to a great partner. He's a role model for our partners and the passion he has for his customers is just unmatched. And so for someone like Steve to be the recipient of this amazing truck as a reward for doing his job the way he does? It's just an awesome thing for him and our company.”

Also of note, after winning the truck in April, Rosa gifted his old vehicle to a Cintas coworker who had recently totaled his own car in an accident. That coworker drove Rosa and his wife Betty – a 9-year Cintas employee-partner, also at the Decatur Rental location – to work on Thursday morning since they would have the truck to drive home at the end of the day.

During the Cintas-Carhartt customer awareness campaign, each Cintas SSR in the U.S. and Canada had the opportunity to participate in the Cintas-Carhartt customer awareness program, which ran January through December 2022. Those SSRs who achieved a specified threshold of Carhartt Company Gear direct sales from the co-branded Cintas Sourcebook earned an entry for a monthly drawing to randomly select 12 contest finalists. The 12 randomly selected finalists were then flown into the Cincinnati area for the two-day, grand-prize event in late April at Cintas’ corporate headquarters in Mason, Ohio.

During the trip, finalists received $1,000 for an exclusive shopping event at the Cincinnati Carhartt store, a custom-embroidered Carhartt Legacy Gear Bag, dinner and breakfast with Cintas and Carhartt executives, a tour of Cintas’ company headquarters, and meet-and-greet opportunities with Cintas President and CEO Todd Schneider and Carhartt President and COO Linda Hubbard.

At the conclusion of the grand-prize ceremony, each finalist selected one box among 12 on a display on stage – one of which contained the key to the grand prize: the brand-new Chevrolet Silverado Carhartt Edition heavy-duty truck. After a countdown, the finalists opened their boxes together and Rosa had drawn the winning box and won the new truck.

