Nagarro's Annual General Meeting of June 21, 2023 passes all resolutions and adds Christian Bacherl and Vishal Gaur to the Supervisory Board

60 minutes ago
MUNICH, June 22, 2023

MUNICH, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering, held its Annual General Meeting in Munich on June 21, 2023.

The shareholders voted with a vast majority in favor of all resolutions, including the expansion of the Supervisory Board to four members, appointing new Supervisory Board members, and the possibility of holding future annual general meetings virtually.

Christian Bacherl was appointed by the shareholders to the Supervisory Board. He was initially appointed by the local court of Munich at the company's request following the resignation of Detlef Dinsel. Christian Bacherl is a former banker turned entrepreneur with capital markets expertise and a vast understanding of the financial markets.

Vishal Gaur was appointed as a new member of the Supervisory Board, expanding the board from three to four people. Vishal Gaur is a professor of technology, operations, and information management and the incoming Dean of Cornell University's Johnson School of Business, which was recently ranked by the Financial Times as among the top 10 in the world. Vishal Gaur brings academic and business understanding and has a long history of success advising global IT and technology companies.

"I have had the pleasure of interacting with Manas Human and Nagarro's senior management over the last several years. I have been impressed with the many things I have seen, the excellence of the colleagues, the non-hierarchal innovation-driven culture of the company, and the strategic push into new software services in Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, automation, and digital transformation. There is no doubt that Nagarro is a fast-growing global company with a future-oriented vision. As an independent director of Nagarro, I am very excited to contribute to these strengths," said Vishal Gaur.

About Nagarro:

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its approach of thinking breakthroughs. Nagarro employs over 19,000 people in 34 countries. For more information, visit www.nagarro.com.

FRA: NA9 (SDAX/TecDAX, ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220)

For inquiries, please contact [email protected].

