Postmedia joins the Canadian news media industry in celebrating the successful passage of Bill C-18, the Online News Act.

“We thank the Prime Minister, Heritage Ministry and Parliament in passing Bill C-18. A first step towards leveling the playing field,” said Andrew MacLeod, President and CEO, Postmedia. “Journalism isn’t free, Bill C-18 is a first step in ensuring news media content creators can be fairly compensated for the costs associated with keeping Canadians informed and begins the journey toward a viable online ecosystem.”

About Postmedia Network Inc.

Postmedia Network Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B), is a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 130 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offers advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences Our expertise in home delivery and expanding distribution network powers Postmedia Parcel Services. For more information, visit: www.postmedia.com, www.postmediasolutions.com, and www.postmediaparcelservices.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230622696042/en/