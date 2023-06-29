Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (“Postmedia” or the “Company”) today announced that Jamie Irving has resigned as Executive Chair of Postmedia’s Board of Directors to pursue other opportunities.

Peter Sharpe, Lead Director, will assume the role of Interim Chair, effective immediately.

About Postmedia Network Canada Corp.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B) is the holding company that owns Postmedia Network Inc., a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 130 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offers advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences Our expertise in home delivery and expanding distribution network powers Postmedia Parcel Services. For more information, visit www.postmedia.com, www.postmediasolutions.com and www.postmediaparcelservices.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230622141179/en/