1 hours ago
RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) -- RLI Transportation, a division of RLI Insurance Company, announced today a partnership with Motive, a technology company that combines IoT hardware with AI-powered applications to help improve the safety and productivity of vehicle fleets and industrial operations.

The partnership will provide RLI Transportation customers who have commercial fleets of any size, including those in the 1-10 vehicle space, with enhanced loss control resources through AI-powered dash cams, real-time safety alerts and a drive score program. Data shared through the program will enable RLI Loss Control experts to develop risk management plans tailored to the unique needs of commercial fleet operators. Participating insureds who utilize Motive dashcams in their vehicles can receive up to a 5% insurance premium credit.

"We are always looking at the latest cutting-edge technology to help improve driver safety,” said RLI Transportation President Dan Meyer. “We are thrilled to add Motive to our dashcam program. With Motive's AI-powered dashcams and the comprehensive training provided by our Loss Control team, our insureds will be better prepared to detect risky driving behavior or drivers who may require additional coaching at an earlier stage. This proactive approach helps improve driver safety and reduce the likelihood of accidents."

Motive Chief Product Officer Jai Ranganathan said, “As a dashcam vendor for RLI Transportation, Motive’s solutions will help RLI’s commercial fleet customers save money and reduce safety incidents by driving down the volume and cost of insurance claims.”

RLI Transportation, a division of RLI Insurance Company, is a full-service provider of insurance products and services for truck, public auto and commercial auto customers. To learn more about RLI Transportation, visit www.rlitransportation.com.

ABOUT RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ “Superior” by AM Best Company. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.

ABOUT MOTIVE

Motive builds technology to improve the safety, productivity and profitability of businesses that power the physical economy. The Motive Automated Operations Platform combines IoT hardware with AI-powered applications to automate vehicle and equipment tracking, driver safety, compliance, maintenance, spend management and more. Motive serves more than 120,000 businesses across a wide range of industries, including trucking and logistics, construction, oil and gas, food and beverage, field service, agriculture, passenger transit and delivery. Visit www.gomotive.com to learn more.

