SEATTLE, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. ( ATOS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative proprietary medicines to address significant unmet needs in oncology with a focus on breast cancer, today announces their role as a corporate sponsor of the Are You Dense MusicFest 2023. The event will take place on Saturday, June 24 at the Seven Angels Theater in Waterbury, Connecticut. Tickets are available and can be purchased through the Seven Angels Theater website.



The Are You Dense MusicFest is an annual event hosted by Are You Dense, Inc., an organization dedicated to educating the public about the risks and screening challenges of dense breast tissue and its impact on missed, delayed and advanced stage breast cancer. The organization was founded by Dr. Nancy Cappello who, just six weeks after her 11th-consecutive normal mammogram, was diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer. As part of her diagnosis, Dr. Cappello learned that she had dense breast tissue, which both decreases the effectiveness of mammograms and significantly increases the risk of developing breast cancer. Approximately half of women over the age of 40 in the U.S. have dense breast tissue.

Are You Dense, Inc. exists to further the following goals:

Educate the public about breast health including the impact of dense breast tissue.

Improve the condition of those diagnosed with breast cancer.

Advocate changes to public policy about the prevention and treatment of breast cancer including breast cancer screening guidelines.

Support new and existing research about the prevention and treatment of breast cancer and the causal and screening risks of dense breast tissue and its impact on advanced disease.

“We are grateful for Atossa’s support of our MusicFest event and our mission to educate the public about the risks and screening challenges of dense breast tissue,” said Joseph J. Cappello, Are You Dense, Inc.’s Executive Director. “While the gold standard for breast cancer screening is mammography, in women with dense breast tissue, up to one third of breast cancers can be missed with this modality.”

One of the many important contributions made by the organization was launching the move for legislative action around breast density. Thanks to Dr. Cappello’s tireless efforts, the US Food and Drug Administration updated the Mammography Quality Standards Act to require mammogram providers to inform patients about the density of their breasts and include specific language in the mammogram reports to explain how breast density can influence the accuracy of a mammogram. Additionally, the FDA is requiring mammogram facilities recommend that patients with dense breasts talk to their health care provider about breast density, risks for breast cancer and their individual situation.

“Atossa is proud to support the Are You Dense MusicFest and the great work this organization does to educate and advocate on behalf of women with dense breast tissue,” said Dr. Steven Quay, Atossa’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Breast density is an emerging public health issue and the millions of women affected need treatment options to proactively reduce the density of their breasts, which will not only improve mammography, but will also reduce the likelihood that they will develop breast cancer.”

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology with a focus on breast cancer. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com

