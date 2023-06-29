Replacement Reference Rate for U.S. Law-Governed U.S. Dollar LIBOR-Linked Preferred Stock and Debt Securities

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) is issuing this press release to advise that the three-month U.S. dollar LIBOR in the U.S. law-governed U.S. dollar LIBOR-linked preferred stock and debt securities specified below (the “Specified Instruments”) issued by MetLife, Inc. (“MetLife”) and MetLife Capital Trust IV, as applicable, will be replaced with the CME Term SOFR Reference Rate published for a three-month tenor plus a spread adjustment of 0.26161%, effective for determinations made under the terms of the Specified Instruments after June 30, 2023 (the “Cessation Date”), when the relevant U.S. dollar LIBOR settings are expected to either cease publication or no longer be representative but will not affect any determinations made on or prior to the Cessation Date.

MetLife Issued Preferred Stock

CUSIP

Description

59156R504*

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A

59156RBT4*

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D

MetLife and MetLife Capital Trust IV Issued Debt Securities

CUSIP

Description

59156RAP3*

MetLife Fixed-to-Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2066

591560AA5*

MetLife Capital Trust IV Fixed-to Floating Rate Exchangeable Surplus Trust Securities exchangeable under certain circumstances into a like amount of MetLife Fixed-to-Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2067

59156RBS6*

MetLife Fixed-to-Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2068

59156RAV0*

MetLife Fixed-to-Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2069

* The CUSIP number is included solely for the convenience of the holders of the Specified Instruments. No paying agent, trustee or transfer agent shall be responsible for the selection or use of the CUSIP number, nor is any representation made as to its correctness on the Specified Instruments or as indicated in this press release.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

